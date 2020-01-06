Pedestrian Fatality graphic

FENTON — A Houston man died Saturday after being hit by a pickup truck while walking on U.S. 165 in Jeff Davis Parish, according to State Police.

Leon Marv Johnson, 52, was hit and killed around 7 p.m. while walking south in the outside lane of travel on U.S. 165 about 1.5 miles north of Carl Hoppe Road.

A preliminary investigation indicated that Johnson was walking south in the outside lane of travel when he was struck by a 2005 Toyota Tundra, according to State Police Trooper Derek Senegal.

The driver of the pickup truck has been identified as Joseph S. Fairfield, 75, of Iowa, La.

Fairfield was restrained and not injured, Senegal said.

Toxicology tests from both Johnson and Fairfield were taken and submitted for analysis.

Troop D has investigated two fatal crashes resulting in two deaths this year.

