Pay supplement OK’d for Calcasieu Parish teachers, support staff

Calcasieu Parish School Board members approved a one-time sales tax supplement for active employees on Tuesday in a 12 to 3 vote. All active employees will receive the supplement with teachers receiving $4,550 and support staff $3,185 on their November paycheck.
The motion was initially proposed as a $3,000 supplement for teachers and $2,100 for support staff but an amendment by John Duhon, district 15, sought to increase the supplement to $3,500 and $2,400. He added that he would also like to see the supplement become consistent year after year as many teachers have come to “depend on it.”
Ron Hayes, district 5, seconded the motion.
Billy Breaux, district 13, opposed the increase stating the board’s job duties include budgeting and planning for an extended period of time. With unknowns in the upcoming governor’s race and sales taxes declining, he proposed sticking with the original plan and considering giving the additional funds at a later date.
“It’s easy to be Santa Clause when things are good,” he said referencing his experience on the board during state budget cuts and non-existent industrial expansions. “It’s hard to do things when it’s really bad and right now I think we need to be extremely frugal.”
Several board members asked Karl Bruchhaus, superintendent, for greater clarity on the supplement’s funding source. Bruchhaus stated that half cent tax was approved for “salaries and benefits” and the board voted to reserve $20 million of the revenues for reserves.
Glenda Gay, district 3, and Bliss Bujard, district 11, voiced support for remaining true to the tax’s intended purposes, holding no more than original $20 million in reserves. “I think if we have it, we need to spend it, if it’s been allocated for that particular purpose,” Gay said.
In similar fashion Bujard said “whatever the excess” amount above $20 million should be paid out. Doing anything else is reason why people “despise governments and boards and politicians,” he said. “All people ask is for you to do what you say you’re going to do. Put $20 million aside and pay out the rest.”
Mack Dellafosse, district 7, amended the motion a third time calling for the $4,550 and $3,185 supplement. The motion passed with Breaux, Duhon and Annette Ballard, district 4 objecting.