OBERLIN — Oakdale voters on Tuesday re-elected Mayor Gene Paul.
Paul got 1,139 votes, or 60 percent, defeating James Vidrine. Vidrine garnered 746 votes, or 40 percent, according to complete, but unofficial results from the Secretary of State’s Office.
In the Oakdale police chief race, Chad Doyle drew 1,310 votes, or 70 percent, to win over Bryan Hargrove who got 568 votes or 30 percent. Interim Police Chief Scotty Laborde did not seek election to the seat.
Three seats on the Oakdale City Council were also on the ballot.
In the Oakdale council District 1 race, incumbent Cassandra “Shon” Allison was re-elected with 295 votes, or 66 percent, over Gwendolyn Alsburry who got 149 votes or 34 percent.
In the District 2 race, incumbent Fredrick “Pos” Douglas was re-elected claiming 404 votes, or 78 percent, over Ben Jack, who got 114 votes or 22 percent.
In the District 4 race, Jeremy Smith unseated Ralph Stapleton with 347 votes, or 68 percent, Stapleton got 161 votes, or 32 percent.
Judi Abrusley and Chad Guidry were thrown into a Dec. 5 runoff for the 33rd Judicial District Court Judge race for Division A.
Abrusley got 4,098 votes, or 44 percent, followed by Guidry who got 2,732 votes or 29 percent.
A third contender, Steven Sumbler drew 2,515 votes, or 27 percent.
Judge Joel Davis did not seek re-election.
Voters in Elizabeth voted down a measure to allow the mayor, with approval of aldermen, to appoint a marshal to serve as the village’s police chief. The measure failed 203- 60, or 77 percent against.
Allen voters also favored sports wagering. The proposal passed by 5,050 votes, or 56 percent.
Across the parish, voters favored incumbent Mike Johnson for the 4th Congressional District seat and incumbent Bill Cassidy for U.S. Senate.
In the presidential race, Donald Trump carried the parish with 7,574 votes, or 77 percent. Joe Biden had 2,108 votes, or 21 percent.
Voters favored Amendments 1, 2, 6 and 7. Amendments 3, 4 and 5 failed.