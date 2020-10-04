Cop lights
LONGVILLE — A 75-year-old Ragley woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday about a mile south of South Beauregard High, authorities said.

Louisiana State Police Troop D spokesperson Derek Senegal said the crash claimed the life Judith Raye Landry.
He said a 2008 GMC Envoy driven by 79-year-old Donald J. Landry was traveling south on U.S. 171. 
“For reasons still under investigation, Landry struck the rear of a utility trailer being pulled by a 2001 Chevrolet pickup truck,” Senegal said. “After the impact, Landry ran off of the highway to the left and came to a stop in the median. The driver of the Chevrolet was able to come to a stop in the inside lane of travel.”
Landry suffered moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital. His passenger, Judith R. Landry, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Chevrolet was not injured and all three occupants were properly restrained.

