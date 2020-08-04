Summer is still marching on in Southwest Louisiana, and for those looking for an opportunity to get out of the house and have some outdoors, hands-on fun, the city has unveiled its Partners in Parks Outdoor Fun Series for 2020.
"We know that people are feeling very cooped up right now, so we wanted to offer some events that would allow people the opportunity to get out the house with their families but to feel like it's a safe and controlled environment," said Mayor Nic Hunter.
The citywide Partners in Parks initiative was launched in July 2018 and is aimed at "combining private and public dollars to improve park infrastructure and expand programming." Since 2018, Partners in Parks has added more than three quarters of a million dollars into city parks with no additional burden to tax payers.
"During this time of social distancing, the city is providing opportunities for people of all ages to get outdoors and enjoy activities within our local parks," explained Crystal Briscoe, corporate affairs advisor at Sasol. "If you are looking for a change of scenery, I encourage you to check out the list of events at your area park or maybe, visit a new park."
The outdoors series is scheduled each week throughout August and September and will be taking place in parks throughout the city.
The full schedule of events includes Art in the Park for Families in Buddy Prejean and Drew parks; Lemonade Lectures History Walk in Lock Park; Migration: It's a Risky Journey Nature Walk in Tuten Park; Lemonade Lectures History Walk at 1911 Historic City Hall; August Nature Appreciation Walk in Riverside Park; Oak Tree Conversation & Stroll at Central School; Slime Party in the Park for Families in Lock and College Oaks parks; Watercolor for Families at Buddy Prejean and Drew parks; September Nature Appreciation Walk in Riverside Park; and Yoga in the Park at Lock Park.
Community partners for the series are Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Arts and Humanities Council of Southwest Louisiana, Sasol, Bob's Tree Preservation, What Works, Girlie Girls and Seed Yoga + Flower Massage.
Satrica Williams, president of Girlie Girls, said the events are "going to allow the kids to get off those devices and get out and do something hands-on and in our park. We look forward to the communication part ... the kids being able to get out and communicate with others. This will give them a chance to see their friends."
"It's going to be something fun to get and do with the kids and families,"Anita Barker, another member with the Girlie Girls Mentoring Program.
She said it's also a good way for girls in their program to achieve their required volunteer service hours while having fun.
All of the Partners in Parks Outdoor Fun Series events are free but require pre-registration. A number of the events have 1-2 time slots to allow for multiple parties to attend while keeping social distance protocols. Masks are strongly encouraged.
"I'm so proud of how the community collaborates with the city on all these wonderful events for kids, parents, seniors — a diverse group," said Karen Hardy, Park and Recreation area supervisor. "It brings out awareness, collaboration with the community. Like a lot of kids don't know what Sasol is, or what is What Works or the Girlie Girls — it gives young adults opportunities to see what these entities do ... they'll know that they do a lot of community service. They see behind the scenes."
For more information or to register, call 491-1280 or visit www.cityoflakecharles.com.