Calcasieu Parish Animal Services and the ASPCA have been working together over the past month to supply care to the more than 100 animals that were separated from their owners following Hurricane Laura.
The two organizations are attempting to reunite families with their pets and urge pet owners to reclaim their animals from the CPAS Adoption Center and the shelter operated by ASPCA.
“We are responding to every call that we receive and assessing each situation to determine what is best for each animal. We are feeding and watering in place in hopes that owners will return soon,” said Claire Terracina, the Calcasieu Parish Animal Services project manager.
Terracina encourages residents who were separated from their pets during the storm to visit PetHarbor.com and view the photos of animals that are receiving care at the shelter, and from there call CPAS at 337-721-3730 or 337-853-9573 to identify their pet and make an appointment for reunification.
More than 60 pets have been reunited, but many more are still in shelters waiting for their families.
“During a disaster, the ASPCA’s No. 1 priority is to provide immediate care for displaced animals in need, and then we do everything we can to reunite missing pets with their families,” said Tim Perciful, manager of ASPCA Disaster Response in a news release.
“We’re providing round-theclock care, medical services and behavioral enrichment for animals at our emergency shelter, but nothing is better than a pet being at home with his or her family. We’re grateful the Calcasieu Parish Animal Services has already reunited so many pets with their owners, and we hope many more cats and dogs will be returned to their homes in the coming days.”
The ASPCA has been helping in Lake Charles since the first week of September at the request of CPAS.
“ASPCA helped us provide additional kennel operations, staffing, supplies and a national disaster response team,” Terracina said.
The organization is also helping transport homeless animals to placement partners across the country where they are available for adoption.
“Although progress has been made, we still have many challenges. The biggest challenge we have faced is the aftermath of the hurricane.”