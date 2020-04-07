Parish reports its first death

JENNINGS — Jeff Davis Parish has extended its coronavirus curfew following the parish's first reported death in connection with COVID-19.
Beginning today, April 7, residents will have to be home by 9 p.m., two hours earlier than the current curfew, according to Sheriff Ivy Woods.
The new parishwide curfew will remain in effect 9 p.m.-5 a.m. until further notice.
The curfew does not include emergency and essential workers traveling to or from work, he said.
On Monday, Jeff Davis Parish reported its first death in connection with COVID-19.
Mindy Faciane, public information officer for the Louisiana Department of Health, said no information was being released on the individual as the state is no longer reporting on individual deaths. The state will soon begin reporting on overall death trends on its website, she said.
A total of 21 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Jeff Davis Parish with 14,867 cases reported statewide. The number of positive tests for COVID-19 have steadily increased in the parish since 5 cases were reported on March 31.
"Following the suggestions of the CDC, the COVID-19 task force and the governor's directives, we want to remind people to stay at home, continue to perform social distancing practices, and do not gather in groups," Woods said in a press release Monday.
In addition, Woods said persons who are out during daytime hours for essential trips to the pharmacy, grocery stores or gas stations should wear a cloth mask for the safety of others.
According to the CDC and medical experts, the next two weeks will be crucial to attempt to lower the number of affected persons and the number of persons that need hospital care, he said.
Residents are urged to follow the practices, wash their hands, practice social distancing, do not gather in groups and stay at home.