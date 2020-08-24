Aug. 24, 2020 – The Calcasieu Parish Executive Policy Group is recommending a voluntary evacuation for residents of Calcasieu Parish due to the anticipated effects of Tropical Storm Laura.

Laura is expected to make landfall early Thursday morning as a Category 2 Hurricane, with winds higher than 100 mph and an expected storm surge of nearly 10 feet.

Residents in low-lying areas, those without hurricane-safe housing or those with medical needs are strongly advised to evacuate.

All Calcasieu Parish Police Jury offices and buildings will be closed Tuesday, August 25.

Camping at Calcasieu Parish Parks and all boat launches will also be closed Tuesday, August 25.

The Calcasieu Parish Animal Services and Adoption Center is closed for animal intake. For information, call the office at 337-721-3730.

Residential Solid Waste Convenience Centers in Lake Charles and Sulphur are closed Monday, Aug. 24 and will be closed until further notice.

Waste Management’s garbage and trash pickup will run according to schedule Monday through Wednesday.  Depending on storm damage and water levels, pickup will resume on Friday with Thursday pickups and Saturday with Friday pickups.  Visit wm.com/alerts for up-to-date service information.

