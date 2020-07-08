Voters in the unincorporated areas of Calcasieu Parish will decide Saturday whether to renew for another 10 years a 1.5-cent sales tax that helps fund garbage collection, repairs and construction of roads and bridges, residential solid waste collection sites, drainage improvements and other essential services.
Bryan Beam, parish administrator, said Tuesday that the tax has been in place since 1992. It is levied in unincorporated areas of the parish, except Ward 1, or the Moss Bluff/Gillis areas.
"It is our largest revenue source for what are very basic, but critical needs," Beam said. "People rely on this."
Roughly 60 percent of the sales tax helps fund most of the capital road and bridge projects within the parish, Beam said. Drainage improvements make up roughly 25 percent. Another 15 percent pays for residential curbside garbage collection and operation of the parish's two residential solid waste convenience centers.
Residents regularly use the solid waste centers on Swift Plant Road, east of Lake Charles, and on Post Oak Road in Sulphur, Beam said.
"We can only run those with this tax," Beam said. "People can drop off things, other than household garbage. During the COVID period going back to March, even before that, we have seen a significantly higher level of usage by citizens."
The tax helps address long-term drainage problem areas, or "hot spots," Beam said. It also covers the clearing and grubbing of drainage laterals, larger canals that roadside ditches flow into.
"The simple act of keeping those cleaned out of debris and growth is a big job, and this tax pays for a lot of that in key areas where it needs it the most," he said.
The tax has funded various road projects that are underway or completed. One completed project is the roundabout at the intersection of Ham Reid and Nelson roads. Other projects under construction include the extension of Coach Williams Drive, the widening of John Stine Road along the north edge of Westlake, and extending Johnny Breaux Road in the Vinton area.
Beam said the tax also funds the extension of utilities, such as water or sewer lines, to run along road extension projects.
Money generated from the tax partially funds the 16-passenger buses for the parish's on-demand transit system.
The sales tax isn't levied in the cities, Beam said.
"When residents go shopping for groceries or retail, the bulk of that is going to be in cities," he said. "So that tax doesn't apply. It's only when they purchase something or have something delivered to unincorporated areas."
Beam said industry located outside cities, such as existing refineries and petrochemical facilities, pays the majority of the sales tax.
Calcasieu residents have historically supported the renewal of existing taxes that pay for valued services, Beam said.
"There's no question in my mind that they value this," he said. "We feel confident they will continue supporting it."
There is some worry residents may not be aware of Saturday's election because COVID-19 has dominated the news cycle, Beam said. The election was originally set for April, but was delayed twice by Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin.
"We want to remind people not to forget to vote," Beam said.
If the tax is not renewed, Beam said the solid waste drop-off sites would close, and residential garbage collection would switch to user fees, directly by the households. Road and bridge maintenance would be more of a challenge, and the ability to solve years-old drainage issues would be reduced.
Beam said the tax also helps fund the parish's litter program, including roadside pickup, education and awareness campaigns.
The initial parish budget for 2020 had the sales tax generating $40 million in revenue over the year Beam said. However, the economic impact of COVID-19 and low oil prices have dropped sales tax revenues by 25 percent.
"Right now, at the rate we've been receiving revenues, it comes out to be about $30 million," he said. "We're still continuing major projects, but we're having to prioritize those a little closer, or maybe delay some that we can't get to."