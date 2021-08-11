More than 30 parents asked Calcasieu School Board members to allow them to decide whether or not to send their children to school in a mask. Some were health professionals. None spoke in favor of keeping their children masked.
Dana Jackson, a retired nurse from Sulphur, said the mask is ineffective for preventing the spread of COVID. She said the negative social effects and health ramifications of pathogens in mask are a bigger problem quoting a study conducted in Florida that identified bacteria, parasites and fungi on student’s masks.
“The mask is not foolproof,” she said. “It won’t flatten the curve.”
Vanessa Hardy, a dietitian, nutritionist and health performance consultant said she has been exposed to COVID working as an ICU dietitian. She outlined innate and adaptive immunity and noted a rise in respiratory ailments among the masked.
Justin Trahan, a registered nurse for 12 years said two days into his nursing career he was exposed to TB. He had on an N-95 mask.
“Two days later I was tested positive for being exposed,” he said. “Masks don’t work. Kids fidget with them…. Enough is enough.”
Before taking action on the approval of the CPSB Return to School Plan Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus explained the penalty for not wearing a mask as mandated by the governor.
“Student arrives without a mask, the student will be offered a mask. If the student refuses the mask, contact the parent and explain the following: Isolation for one day and the student will not be allowed to attend unless willing to wear the mask. Student would be assigned advice and the online instruction format identical to a 14-day quarantine with regular classroom teachers. Student would not be eligible for indoor extracurricular activities.”
Bliss Bujard, District 11, recommended amending the CPSB Return to School Plan by changing the penalty for not wearing the mask to sending a letter home notifying parents of the student’s refusal to wear a mask.
Six school board members voted in favor of this recommendation: Bujard, Mark Young, Dist. 5; Eric Tarver, Dist. 8; Dean Roberts, Dist. 6; Alvin Smith, Dist. 10 and Aaron Natali, Dist. 1.
Voting against the amendment for the letter as the only penalty for not wearing a mask and in favor of keeping the return to school plan as it relates to the governor’s mandate for masks were Annette Ballard, Dist. 4; Billy Breaux, Dist. 13; Russell Castille, Dist. 12; Mack Dellafosse, Dist. 7; John Duhon, Dist. 15 Glenda Gay, Dist. 3 and Desmond Wallace, Dist. 14.
Damon Hardesty, Dist. 9, was not in attendance and called to say he had COVID. Fred Hardy was not in attendance.
An amendment was approved to allow teachers to remove masks if they are six feet or more apart while teaching, in line with the recommendation of Gov. John Bel Edwards. On Sept. 1, the governor will revisit the mask mandate.