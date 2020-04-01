Parents find silver lining during tough times

Times have not been easy as of late in Louisiana or across the globe, but together people are working to find the silver linings and hope on the horizon. One such parent is Janet Woodard, the graduation coach at Washington-Marion Magnet School.
Woodard, her husband and her two daughters have been doing their best to work through this uncertain time by focusing on what matters: family.
"The silver lining is spending this time with our daughters, especially with a family like ours that is always busy ... we're enjoying this time to slow down," Woodard said.
The couple has been spending time together with their daughters coloring and dancing along with spending time addressing household issues, such as their study.
"Stay patient. I know that your child will become bored easily — they're not like from my generation where we would go outside and play all day and be fine with that. For those students and those kids who just want to stay inside and not do much but are looking for their parents to entertain them, just be patient. Don't worry about cleaning out ... what you've been meaning to get to for six months anyway. Just leave it alone and spend some time with the kids. These are precious moments that we won't get back ... create some memories. Take it day by day — that's what we're doing," she advised.
As a graduation coach, Woodard said she worries about her students as they fret over the rest of their senior year and their futures.
"I keep in touch with the seniors and some of them have called about graduation and prom," Woodard said. "I love doing what I do, so getting back to work and helping the kids in looking for colleges and help them complete their financial aid registrations — just being there, helping the kids trying to save one at a time. I can't wait to get back to that."
Woodard said her youngest daughter, who goes to Oak Park Elementary, is already missing her principal and her teachers, and she can't wait to get back to school.
"The hardest part is not having that routine like we normally have. We're a pretty busy family and so we're always active and doing things. And having them be at home and not go-go-go is a change. My daughters seem to not have a problem with it, but me and my husband were like, ‘Oh, woah, this is the hard part having to stay home and to come up with some type of structure,' " she said. "I feel like we're going to have to define a new normal. But I look forward to some normality and going to work.
"We're able to get online and do some work, so I try to make a routine," Woodard explained. "They didn't like it at first — we kind of took our little ‘spring break' when we were out the first week, but these past weeks I said, ‘Hey, we have to start a routine — we can't just sit here and watch TV all day'."
She said the family is still getting up and getting dressed and ready like it was a normal day, and are trying to keep as regular a schedule with education as they are able.
Woodard also praised the wonderful job her daughters' teachers have been doing by uploading things for them to do to keep them structured and learning during this time off.