Over the course of 100 years, everything changes and develops. Structures are built, families are created and trends come and go like the breeze on a Louisiana summer day. Despite all of those changes, there are always things that bring communities together and keep them connected — whether they are from the oldest or newest generation. Such is the story of Merryville High School, which is celebrating its centennial this year after opening its doors in October of 1919.
The Merryville High School Homecoming and Centennial Celebration is set to take place Oct. 18-19 at the school, 7061 La. 110 West.
Anyone associated with the school, whether past or present, is welcome to attend the celebration.
Beginning Friday, Oct. 18, there will be a homecoming parade starting at Bryan Street in Merryville, and the evening will close with the school's football game against Gueydan High.
There will be entertainment and a luncheon on Saturday, Oct. 19, including a meet-and-greet and a slideshow of photographs that were contributed by community members.
Merryville High was the first school built within city limits back in 1919, becoming a type of permanent home for public education for the children in the community. In the 1970s, the original building was demolished, and a parking lot now covers its foundation.
Although the building itself has been lost to history, the spirit of the original school remains alive in the hearts of those who stood behind its walls.
One of the alumni who holds onto the memories of Merryville has been alive since the school's beginning.
Eloise Marze Thompson was born in December of 1919, the first of five siblings. In 1937, both she and her future husband, Basile Thompson, graduated from Merryville High and would marry in 1938. The two had four daughters and lived and worked in the area. Basile Thompson passed in 1975.
Thompson retired from working as a cafeteria manager for the West-Orange Cove Independent School District for 37 years in 1994. After retirement, she enjoyed volunteering, traveling with church groups, family and friends. She is a charter member for Canaan Primitive Baptist Church in Orange, Texas.
Thompson now resides near her two living daughters in an assisted living facility in Katy, Texas. She recalls memories of her high school — such as late-night football games watching her future husband play for Merryville's team and her winning an English competition in Lake Charles at a local school — with fondness.
"I was born and raised in Merryville, and that was the only school I ever attended," Eloise said. "It's an honor to share a birthday with the school."
Thompson said the school was, and is, a very good school.
"A lot of good people have gone on to graduate and be good citizens and hardworking people and have gone into several different professions," said Thompson when asked if she thought the school's mission, "Creating a community to empower tomorrow's leaders," lives on today.
When asked if there was any advice she would give to students of Merryville, Thompson gave some words that she said were close to her heart: "Study and work hard, always keep your faith in God, and remember your roots and the family background that you came from."
The high school is described as a community hub, where people go for things such as entertainment and fellowship.
"In small towns, the school is the community. That's where you go for your entertainment, your activities, your education, your sport events, your programs. Everything happens at that school," said Myrna Cooley, the recording secretary for the Merryville Alumni Association and a 1961 graduate.
The association has been working hard to make the event a success, and are eager to reach out to other Panthers to spread the word of the celebration or to recruit volunteers. The association strives to accentuate on the importance of this grand reunion, Cooley said.
"It's important for the same reason it is to have family reunions, because it brings back memories and unites people. We're all so busy so it's a good time to reflect and see people that we haven't in maybe decades," Cooley said. "It's our childhood home, where we spent most of our waking hours and learned things we probably wouldn't have learned otherwise. There are people that care, provide guidance and love. It's a second home."
The MHS Alumni Association will also being inducting Lether E. Frazar, the eponym of the Lether E. Frazar Memorial Library at McNeese State University, into the Merryville Hall of Fame. He will be initiated on Oct. 18 for his accomplishments and service to both Merryville and Lake Charles, and to the education system.
For more information about the celebration, or to see the schedule of events, contact a MHS Alumni Association member on the Merryville High School Alumni Association Facebook page, or visit www.merryvillehighschoolalumni.com.