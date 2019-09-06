Panel recounts impact of WWII on SW La.

Reminiscing and storytelling began at the Tritico Theatre on the McNeese State University campus Thursday night well before the panelists began their official recounting of the impact World War II had on Southwest Louisiana.
Presented in conjunction with the "Pelican State Goes to War: Louisiana in World War II" exhibit at Historic City Hall, the panel of experts consisted of Mike Jones, a columnist at the American Press and a local historian; Bob Davidson, a Citgo retiree who has lived in Southwest Louisiana since 1943; Noah Lewis, a Lake Charles native and World War II Navy veteran; and Mary Ann Monk, a Lake Charles native and student at Lake Charles High School during World War II.
Lewis outlined for the audience his experiences with the draft and his hopes of joining the Army — only to find himself among the Navy Seabee's.
"I really wanted to go into the Army, but I ended up with the Seabee's and I really didn't like their uniforms," he said, earning a chuckle from the crowd for his frankness.
Lewis, who was trained as a heavy equipment operator while in the military, also described a very somber situation he found himself in upon his return from the Navy.
Segregation, which was not a problem with his brothers in arms, was still a way of life when he returned home.
"There was a heavy equipment operator job available when I got home, so I applied by phone while I was still on the ship. When I arrived for the interview I was told there was no heavy equipment operator job and that the only job available was a janitor," he explained to the audience. "That hurt, but you learn to suck it up. I thought that had all changed while I was gone, but it hadn't, so I became a janitor, and then I worked my way up to analyst, and I retired from PPG as an analyst," he concluded to a booming round of applause from those in attendance for the event.
Monk was just 13 and a freshman at Lake Charles High in 1942 during the war.
"There were so many changes in our family lives and at school and in our community during that time," Monk recalled. "Rationing certainly affected us with the shortage of food items, gasoline and even cars."
Monk also remembered the "many, many boys" who were signing up for the draft at that time without even graduating.
"Our school superintendent, principal and teachers tried very hard to keep track of where those boys ended up."
Jones described the spirit of Southwest Louisiana during a time when bad news seemed to be delivered daily.
"The first thing that residents would do is to have city-wide prayer services. The reaction of the local people to the war was very admirable," Jones said.
The reaction of businesses in the area was equally important, as the war created jobs and stretched resources and industries to their limit. Davidson — who's father worked for Citgo and moved his family to the Maplewood prototype subdivision during the early 1940s, where all of the workers building the new Citgo refinery were to live — added to the lively commentary by incuding facts regarding the desperate need for aviation fuel to support the winged efforts in the war.
The new refinery was built to directly support that need, he said.
All the panelists agreed that without the efforts of the folks in Southwest Louisiana during years that World War II ravaged the nation, the war may have gone in a very different direction.