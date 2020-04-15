Pandemic no reason to abandon exercise routine

Exercise is more than just a physical endeavor; it's a mental game, too. It's about discipline, staying true to a routine and finding a way to exercise on a regular basis no matter what — even during a global pandemic.
Rachel Shelton Garner hasn't slowed down at all when it comes to sticking to her regimen.
"I have been working out at home and running in my neighborhood," Garner said. "The gym I go to, Christus Louisiana Athletic Center, posts daily workouts on Facebook. Pinterest is a great resource for home workouts, as well."
Angie Dilmore is accustomed to doing some type of exercise every day and said she is "seriously" missing the gym.
"The variety of classes there keep me from getting bored and burned out," Dilmore said. "My husband and I love to play tennis at the nearby park, but the courts are locked due to social distancing. So I'm basically limited to walking, riding my bike and doing yoga at home."
Not everyone has their own gym but Allie Ieyoub Davis does — she owns Project Fit. "I am so lucky because I was able to grab equipment from the gym and bring it home," Davis said.
With a spin bike, dumbbells, Swiss ball and Kettle Bells, Davis said she hasn't skipped a beat regarding the stay-home directive.
"I train outside with the music blasting," she said. "I send the workouts to my clients and they do them, too. We send one another workout updates throughout the week, which holds us all accountable."
Heather Hidalgo LaFleur said she has been working out at home during this time.
"As I've always done, I walk my dogs about 2 miles each morning," LaFleur said. "What I've added in is that now when I get off work my husband and I take the dogs on a second walk as a family. I've also gotten Les Mills (group fitness instructors) on demand, so instead of doing Body Pump at Christus Louisiana Athletic Club, I'm doing it at home."
Whitney Moss has been able to keep her exercise routines going by walking or jogging around her neighborhood every day.
"I have also found a few personal trainers who are offering free online/virtual classes and workouts," she said.
Lisa Diane Tauzin said she is still mostly following what her daily routine already was.
"I have a home yoga studio so not much has changed in my daily practice other than adding more walks with my dog," Tauzin said.
Some folks, like Jonita Hartman, are making good use of outdoor tracks and getting out into the fresh air and sunshine on nice days.
"I run at the track," Hartman said. "I also complete cardio workouts at home and use my weights every other day."
Nikki Lafuria is a busy mom of three and she said although these are definitely challenging times, she has found plenty of ways for her family, which includes her husband Mark who is a physician, to continue to get exercise on a daily basis.
"We've been riding bikes, playing soccer, swimming in our pool, and just staying active, eating right and exercising," Lafuria said.
In trying to remain positive during the pandemic, Lafuria began working toward creating as much of a hopeful time for her children as possible.
"We can try to use every challenge God sends to teach them," she said. "We really can get past anything with love and faith."