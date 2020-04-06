Palm Sunday celebrated with community giving

Several area churches were able to deliver food to their most vulnerable members on Palm Sunday thanks to a generous donation from area businessman Jay Kumar and a team of hardworking volunteers.
Kumar, who is CEO and director of Kumar Property Holdings, partnered with national food supplier US Foods — through their Houston distribution center — to provide enough food to create 500 boxes that, with the help of city of Lake Charles Community Safety Liaison Anthony Keller, were then picked up by about 25 area church groups for distribution to their members.
"Everything was pre-arranged with the church groups," Keller said Sunday morning as he helped load box after box into an awaiting SUV.
"We staggered the pick-up times to ensure safe social distancing, and the groups will be leaving donation boxes on the doorsteps of their members, who are aware that the deliveries are being made today," Keller said. "We are out here just really trying to ensure that as many families as possible are able to have a blessed Easter holiday."
Freda Stokes, a member of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, picked up 40 food boxes for some of her fellow church members, and even placed a palm in each box in an effort to provide some added cheer to those missing out on celebrating the day with their church families.
"We wanted to pass these out to our elderly members and to those members who are grandparents raising their grandchildren as they need a little extra," Stokes said. "We really just want to encourage them to stay home, and today they are so excited about receiving these boxes."
Working throughout the morning in the shadow of a large US Foods refrigerated trailer, a team of volunteers worked in an assembly line formation to fill boxes with milk, eggs, rice and other food items equal to about a week of meals for a small family.
Calcasieu Parish Police Juror Anthony Bartie, District 9, volunteered his time to the cause as well, and offered praise to both Kumar and the city of Lake Charles.
"I'd like to commend the volunteers from Kumar Property Holdings, and the city of Lake Charles for really coming together to provide this support to our area churches," Bartie said.
This was the second week Kumar and fellow volunteers were able to arrange food box deliveries. On March 31, the group created and distributed about 428 food boxes with the help of area church groups and the volunteer assistance of both Bartie and Keller, as well as Calcasieu Parish District Attorney John DeRosier.
Although they will be taking Easter Sunday off to spend with their own families, the plan is to start the donation process right back up again after the holiday.
"We just want to keep going," Kumar said. "We want to keep providing food assistance until we find that the need is no longer there. This is the least that myself and my family can do for our community during this uncertain and frightening time."