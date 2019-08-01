VINTON — Local nonprofit Pick a Kid will host its annual “Pak the Pool” summer event for the youth of Vinton 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Vinton Recreation Center.
Founder David Smith said the free event allows children to relax before school begins.
Unlike traditional backto-school events, Smith said he designed Pak the Pool as an opportunity for students to gather simply for fun, rather than being caught up in the hustle of obtaining all their necessary classroom supplies.
“We want for those four hours, once a year, for them to come and have a blast simply because we care about them,” he said.
Smith said Pick a Kid hosts an annual supply drive with donations distributed privately, but Pak the Pool is simply a celebration of community.
“I am from Vinton and it’s just important to work in my community because, in short, most people don’t,” said Smith, who calls his hometown a “gift.”
“It’s important to work and try to create different situations. The things that you want to see in your community you have to create them.”
Pak the Pool is a gift he wants all Vinton youth to experience regardless of their family’s financial preparedness for the upcoming school year.
With free admission, games and lunch provided, Smith said, “Going back to school means more to educators and parents, but for the kids, I want them to see there are adults in the community that are actually excited about them.”
Smith said Pak the Pool and Pick a Kid’s corresponding supply drives are an opportunity to model the importance of giving back to the community.
“I believe it’s important to bloom and blossom where you’re planted,” he said.
For more information on Saturday’s event, email pickakidofvinton@gmail.com or visit www.pickakid.com to donate.