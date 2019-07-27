A unique back-to-school event for teenage girls 14 and older is planned for Sunday with the goal of creating sisterhood and college readiness.
Pajama Jam Night is set for 4-9 p.m. July 28 at The Studio, 2712 Kirkman St.
Washington-Marion Magnet High School graduate and event host Jariah Moore said the free, casual affair will feature guest speakers and thriving college students for testimonials, motivation and education that Moore said she believes is essential to a young woman’s success beyond high school.
“There are so many things we don’t learn in high school,” she said. “We talk about the ACT, but we don’t really know everything beyond that.”
The evening’s agenda will include sessions on college applications as well as proven advice on how to navigate college admissions and financial aid offices.
Moore said she created Pajama Jam Night as a way to “pay it forward” to young girls who may grow up in similar situations as her own.
“I really didn’t have any guidance when I went off. I had their support but no one in my family went off to school,” she said. “When I started looking into it, I was in a whirlwind and I did everything myself because it was something I truly wanted.”
Pearl Nelson, a Lake Charles-based mental health professional, is one of the event’s keynote speakers. Moore said she wants girls to understand the mental toll juggling newfound independence and higher learning can take on a person.
“College can be stressful and what I’ve learned most is you have to stay strong-minded in order to really step away from your family.”
LaTasha Grice, a Lake Charles nurse practitioner, will also give a keynote address, “Protecting My Pearls.” Despite the growing prevalence of sexual activity, Moore said she hopes girls will see the importance of abstinence or safe sex.
“I wanted them to know you don’t have to do what everyone else does. Disease is at an all-time high but a lot of people think it’s not. A lot of people suffer from these things and they need to be aware,” Moore said.
In true pajama party style, experienced college-aged women will round out the evening answering questions and sharing their experience in an effort to serve the next generation of students.
“It’s a pajama party, so we want everyone comfortable. You get to talk about everything. It’s fun, relaxing and everyone is able to speak about what they feel.”
Guests should come dressed in their cutest pajamas for a pajama contest. Refreshments, games and makeup tutorials will also be included in the evening.
For more information, call 425-4474 or to register for visit Pajama Jam Night at www.eventbrite.com.