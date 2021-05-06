I-10 bridge

Opened to traffic in 1952, the I-10 bridge is exceeding its daily capacity of 70,876 vehicles, Shawn Wilson, DOTD secretary, said.

 Rick Hickman

Welcome to Southwest Louisiana, Mr. President. We are grateful for the priority you have placed on the region and for taking time out of your schedule to meet with our residents and public officials.

We’ve been through some tough times recently, but are slowly rebounding by sticking together and working for a better Southwest Louisiana.

But we still need your help, Mr. President.

As you know, our area was hit by two devastating hurricanes last year, all while we dealt with the economic downtown caused by a pandemic.

Our mayors, council members, school superintendents and police jurors have had the greatest direct roles in seeing us through this crisis. Our region’s steady recovery is in no small part due to the excellent leaders we have at all levels of state and local government.

We hope while you’re here that you will give our local leaders the chance to share with you what we’ve been up against. We are strong and tenacious people, but we can expedite our challenges with your help and that of the federal government.

We know you are here as part of your Getting America Back on Track Tour. We have long been plagued by infrastructure-related woes such as poor roads and bridges. Thank you for taking the time to hear our pleas.

Our Interstate 10-Calcasieu River bridge is over a half-century old, and we’ve been trying to get a modern replacement literally for decades. And as you know, I-10 is one of the most strategically and economically important highways in the nation since it is a direct link from the east coast to the west coast. We need a new bridge and need it as soon as possible. Thank you for your help.

We also struggle with internet access for many in the area, which became abundantly apparent when the pandemic closed our schools and again for months after the hurricanes. Thank you for any help you can give to get us in the right track.

Again, thank you, President Biden, for coming to Southwest Louisiana. We wish you well. You are always welcome here.

