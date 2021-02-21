Calcasieu School Board
All Calcasieu Parish School Board schools and facilities will open as normal on today, Feb. 22. As water fountains remained closed due to COVID-19 safety protocols and with ongoing boil advisories, parents and guardians are reminded to send water bottles to school with students.
City of Lake Charles
All city of Lake Charles administrative offices and services — including City Hall — will resume normal operations Monday, Feb. 22. This resumption of service includes transit service.
Trash and garbage collection will resume with the normal Monday routes. If your collection was missed during the makeup routes last week, call 491-1220 beginning at 8 a.m.
City of Lake Charles Water Division Customers are reminded that there is a precautionary boil water advisory in place due to low pressure. This advisory will remain in place until further notice.
McNeese State
The McNeese State University campus will officially reopen on Tuesday, Feb. 23. Offices and the library will open at 7:30 a.m. and resume normal hours.
Maintenance and grounds crews and custodial staff will be working on campus today. If you see a maintenance problem, including running water, issues in restrooms or a concern of any kind on campus or inside buildings, report it to 475-5891.
Course instruction will be online Monday and Tuesday and return to normal delivery methods on Wednesday. Faculty will contact students about changes in assignment deadlines or scheduled exams. The Holbrook Computer Lab will be open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. today.
lAll Calcasieu Parish Police Jury offices and services will be open today, Feb. 22 after being closed due to winter weather and the resulting water issues.
Water pressure has been restored to near-normal levels at all parish facilities.
EDS
Episcopal Day School will reopen its campus Monday.
Post Office
All Louisiana Post Offices have resumed normal operations.
Operations were temporarily suspended due to recent winter ice and snowstorms.