Those fabulous Friday night lights have nothing on the sensational Saturdays that draw hundreds of tailgaters to Cowboy Stadium.
Despite the heat hovering somewhere in the mid- to upper-90s, diehard fans still showed up in droves.
Crowding the parking lots, adjacent fields and any grassy knoll available, these loyal McNeese fans wouldn’t want to be anywhere else on any given Saturday through the fall.
Robbie Ortego, a McNeese alumni from Lake Charles, has been tailgating since his years as a student. Taking time off only when his daughter was very young, he returned to the parking lot tailgate spot about five years ago and has rarely missed a home game since.
“You have to show support to your team,” Ortego said. “It’s really a family atmosphere.”
His daughter Halle, now 13, agrees.
“I’ve been coming along for about three years now,” Halle explained, showing off her blue and gold eyeshadow honoring her favorite college team. “I look forward to the family time.”
For John and Jaie LeFleur, tailgating has literally been a way of life for the Sulphur couple since 1968.
“We’ve been coming to every home game since you could bring ice chests into the stadium,” Jaie said, laughing at the memories. The couple has plenty — all four of their grown children graduated from McNeese.
“We’re die hards.”
Season ticket holders for as long as they can recall, the LaFleurs purchased their first motor home in 2008 specifically for tailgating, but had to wait a few years for a spot to open up in the lots.
They said they love the community and family aspects of tailgating before each game.
“Everyone here is sharing what they have, everyone helps everyone out,” Jaie said. “It’s like a true melting pot here in the tailgating lots. It’s the way people should be everywhere.”