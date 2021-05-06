Reporters and bystanders alike crowded around the inner barricade at the Civic Center on Thursday afternoon, where President Joe Biden spoke on the lakefront.
One member of the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana, Juliet Hayes, spoke out about what it meant to her to be there on Thursday afternoon. Others with her held up signs as the President passed through.
“One of the things that we’re really going to stress is making sure that there is some type of legislation that protects indigenous women and girls … missing and murdered indigenous people in general. President Biden … was at the Somebody’s Daughter premiere in Vegas in 2020 and has shown his full support in the matter,” expressed Hayes. Hayes worked on a recently released documentary, ‘Say Her Name’, that focuses on bringing awareness to Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.
Hayes said that ‘Say Her Name’ is available on YouTube and focuses on uncovering deceit and corruption within law enforcement in regard to MMIWG, along with specifically focusing on cases of missing and murdered Indigenous people in Big Horn County, which Hayes said is an “epicenter” of the crisis.
The short film is directed by the same director as ‘Somebody’s Daughter’ that premiered in 2020 and similarly brought attention to the issue that Hayes said is something people need to know about. She hopes President Biden will create change at the federal level.
“I was honored to be a part of it, and it’s a really heavy subject matter, but it’s something that people need to know about. Although it’s really dark, I think knowledge is key and that if nobody knows about it, then no one knows how to contribute or help out to bring notice,” said Hayes, “This is amazing. I think this is a perfect display of how David Sickey, our tribal chairman, has the leadership that he possesses … and to be able to have this opportunity to represent our tribe I think is everything and it’s definitely a step in the right direction.”
Sickey was said to be speaking with the president on the issue at today’s visit.
Gilbert Lopez was one of the few that stood outside of the barricade to catch a glimpse of President Biden.
“I think it’s the best thing that’s ever come through Lake Charles,” enthused Lopez, “I wish they would have let us closer, to hear the speech.”
Lopez, like many others, brought up the issue of infrastructure in Louisiana.
“I know that we will get the funding for the I-10 bridge … I just think he’s doing a wonderful job handling the virus and I pray that he gets the infrastructure bill passed,” said Lopez.
Others in the small crowd expressed their optimistic outlook on President Biden’s term as they attempted to see the president himself.
“I’m a lifelong Republican who voted for him, and then immediately after the election turned my affiliation to Independent,” said John Hargroder.
Theresa Hargroder said that she wants the president to “just the best he can do.”
“We want him to act like a President,” enthused John Hargroder,“With all his experience in Congress, he knows how a President should act. Now, what he can accomplish and all that is what remains to be seen.”
Those awaiting a glimpse of the president were awarded as the motorcade leading Biden from the lakefront passed in front of the handful of press and people huddled outside yellow caution tape.