JENNINGS– With so many people needing help recovering from Hurricanes Laura and Delta, OneTeamLA has been putting faith into action.
Volunteers from area churches have been working together to spread the love of Jesus and provide relief for storm-weary Southwest Louisiana residents impacted by the recent back-to-back hurricanes.
“OneTeamLA is a group of five local churches who gathered together to help our community, as well as the surrounding areas to assist in relief efforts during Hurricanes Laura and Delta,” explained Christy Pitre, campus administrator for Our Savior’s Church in Jennings.
The group was formed by five pastors from Jeff Davis and Acadia parishes - Pastor Ric Julien of Bethel Church in Jennings, Pastor Clifton Lejeune of Jesus Worship Center in Jennings, Paster John Belt of Our Savior’s Church in Jennings, Pastor Jose Sanchez of Templo Restauracion Divina in Iota, Pastor Gary DarDar of River of Life in Iota and Pastor Jeff Cook of First Baptist Church of Jennings.
“The pastors of OneTeamLA are collaborating so that they can mobilize the people of God to walk with the people of our communities back to a place of wholeness,” she said.
So far the group has assisted the area with food, cleaning, blankets, water, mosquito spray and more. Pitre said. More than 2,000 hot meals were also served with food made by El Shadaii catering of New Orleans.
“We were also able to talk and pray with individuals to spread the love of Christ to people who are hurting,” she said.
Through its car distribution center, the organization was able to serve nearly 20,000 people. Many more were served through the group’s warehouse and other churches and distribution center.
The items were donated by church and friend connections and businesses.
“Convoy of Hope was a big contributor in helping us get the product needed to help the surrounding areas including Jennings,” Pitre said. “We also had a lot of help from people who were from different states wanting to pay it forward because Louisiana helped them out in one way or the other during a catastrophe.”
The distribution center at Guinn Auctions in Jennings is being closed Saturday and items will be shipped to help other distribution centers.
Online: oneteamla.org