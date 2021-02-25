JENNINGS – Deputy David Bray lived a life of love, service and dedication to his family, his community and his country.
He was also one of the first black deputies to serve the citizens of Jeff Davis Parish (JDP), and possibly the State of Louisiana. In addition to his service to Jeff Davis Parish, Deputy Bray’s life was an assemblage of admirable accomplishments.
“I’m the only child of a man who was loved by a lot of people,” his son, Shawn Bray said. “So many have been calling and texting me since his passing.”
Born on March 21, 1931 to Rev. Samuel Bray and Lou Ida Guidry Bray of Jennings. He attended Jefferson Davis High School and graduated in 1950. There, he played a variety of sports, including basketball.
“He often told me about the many tournaments held in the gym there,” Shawn Bray said. “They would last all weekend, because apparently, at that time, the Jeff Davis High gym was the only one in the area that allowed black students. Busses would come from mostly black schools from all over the state and other regions, including Texas, to Jeff Davis Parish.”
A couple of years after high school graduation, Bray joined the United States Army Military Police Corps. and was deployed in Germany. During that time, he tested in the top three percent of his class. He returned to Louisiana two years later, in 1954, and enrolled at Southern University in Baton Rouge. There, he earned a degree in Kinesiology (the scientific study of body movement) and graduated in only three years. Upon his return to Jennings in 1960, he married the love of his life, Goldie Wilridge, of Jennings. Their family was completed ten years later when they adopted their son Shawn at only six months old.
Together, Bray and his wife became charter members of the original “Club 21,” which was a social club for friends and residents in the Lincoln Heights Subdivision. He was a member of the American Legion Post 520, a Prince Hall Mason and in a bowling league for approximately 20 years, bowling a Perfect 300, not once, but twice. He was also a Saints fan and loved football, as well as was a strategic dominoes player.
Shawn Bray said his father had always told him stories about all the things he’d done in his life, but he was too young to fully realize or appreciate how much he was involved in.
“I didn’t realize he was also a licensed sports officiator, as well as a lifeguard and a member of the Lifeguard Association,” he continued. “He told me about that when I was a kid and was real proud of that. This man did so much; so many things that I’m still learning about.”
Bray’s natural dedication to service and commitment to his community led him to begin his career with the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office in 1966 under then Sheriff Lewis DeLaunay. He continued to serve until his retirement in 1990.
“He’d always told me he was the first black deputy in the parish, and even the State of Louisiana,” he explained. “I never verified it, but even if he wasn’t the first in the state, he was definitely one of the first.”
Shawn Bray said he only remembers his father wearing a uniform earlier in his career when he was working in dispatch. Later, especially as the assistant chief deputy under then Sheriff Dallas Cormier, he wore a suit and tie with his badge pinned to his lapel.
“I remember going to work with him when I was very young, and sitting with him in the radio room,” he said. “When there were issues or complaints in the jail, he’d go up there to help out, and I’d wait for him downstairs outside the little elevator. He was good at listening when someone had a problem.”
Shawn Bray said other than what he saw first-hand of his father’s career, Bray didn’t talk very much about his work.
“I knew he was proud of being a deputy,” he continued. “Even though he was in a situation earlier in his career where breaking down racial barriers could have been very stressful for him, he never complained. I think that was just part of the times then. He considered it a blessing to have this opportunity and used the situation to defuse a lot of racial tension where he could.”
Shawn Bray said during his career, one of his father’s favorite memories was his 25-year anniversary at the Sheriff’s Office.
“The agency threw him a surprise party,” he said. “It was such a big deal, and the newspaper came. That meant a lot to him.”
Bray’s life was a reflection of his two favorite scriptures; John 15:12, “this is my commandment, that you love one another, as I have loved you,” and 2Timothy 1:7, “God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind.”
Following Bray’s example, his family encourages donations to be made in his honor to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital and Research Fund or a charity of your choice.
Funeral Services were held on Saturday, Feb. 20 at Matthew’s and Son Funeral Home. A committal service was held on Monday, Feb. 22, at the Southwest Louisiana War Veterans Cemetery in Jennings.