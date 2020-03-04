Anna Marie Green, a nearly 60-year member of Old Emmanuel Baptist Church, said she fondly remembers crying when hearing songs in Sunday school as a sixth grader.
"My pastor's wife used to be my teacher," she said. "She would go back to school and tell the children, ‘Oh, Annie just cries in church!' That used to bug me so much," she mentioned, laughing.
The solid and unrelenting faith and love that church members — like Green — have for each other is one reason why Old Emmanuel Baptist has endured in the community for 150 years. The church, at 1200 N. Prater St., is celebrating the anniversary this month. The theme is "Celebrating 150 Years of Kingdom Building" from Matthew 16:19.
"This church is family," said Chairperson Christine Mandubourg, a member for nearly 60 years. "It's just a family atmosphere, a family church where you know people and they know you, and you care for one another. Fellowship is very important, and that's what's kept us going."
The three-day celebration begins at 6 p.m. Friday with an awards gala recognizing those active in the church for at least 50 years. Former church members and the public can also attend. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by calling Cynthia Guillory at 377-6131.
A community picnic will take place on the church grounds 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, followed by an anniversary celebration service at 3 p.m. Sunday. A luncheon will follow.
Church members with at least 50 years service gathered on Monday to speak about the anniversary celebration. Many, such as Mandubourg, are fourth-generation members.
Betty Young, a church member for more than 50 years, said her fondest memory is working with children as the "Quiz Master."
"I would give them Scriptures to remember, and at first they started off slow, then they would be almost fighting to get up there and quote Scriptures," she said. "It just brought joy to me how interested they were to learning the Scriptures."
One of Mandubourg's favorite memories as a child was sitting in the front row of the old church that once faced See Street.
"I would go to sleep with my head on (my sister's) lap," she said.
Mandubourg said she also enjoyed being the church's youth director and organizing plays for children.
"They would actually learn those lines because I told them, ‘No papers, no papers.' They would actually learn their lines, and I'm talking about some good-sized plays too. We had fun," she said.
Chairman and ordained minister Floyd Robinson said his life changed when he first found God in February 1983. He has worked in the prison ministry since 1989. "I meet people that have life sentences on them, their family gets rid of them, but we still go in there because God says to go in there and talk to them," Robinson said. "I get joy out of seeing those people that society threw away ... their life changed."
Roy Johnson, a member for 63 years, said he's proud to be a servant of God.
"There are things we can do as people in the community, and we'd be glad to help them because that's what we are — servants," he said. "We're here to help people and meet the needs of the people."
Church members also spoke of how the Sunday school program inspires younger church members.
"As a Sunday School teacher you get to work with the young people, and those minds are wonderful," Mandubourg said. "They're just like sponges wanting to learn the word of God."
Caldonia Stevens, who has been with the church for more than 50 years, said Sunday school was always attended.
"I liked being with my family — my church family," she said. "They inspire me, they help me, they helped bring me to where I'm at today and I do very much appreciate that."
Along with Sunday school, Young said her favorite part of the church is being a missionary.
"In mission, you get to reach out, and I like to reach out and going to visit different people — visit the sick, doing whatever you can," she said. "I like teaching the children."
Green said she sees the church as having a responsibility for the community.
"I mean not just coming in and out, but being involved and being concerned about one another because we are here and we live together and we feel responsible for each other," she said. "There is a God-shaped void in each of us, and if that's not filled, you miss out. It's like grasping and groping in the dark without knowing what you're grasping and groping for because your void hasn't been filled with God."
"Our world is in turbulent times," Mandubourg said. "The world needs God."
Old Emmanuel Baptist Church was organized in 1870 by the Revs. Simon Jones, Griffon Braxton, Welb Moss and Doc Verison. Several pastors have enhanced the church over the years, including physical enhancements, a building program and founding tutorial and scholarship programs.
The church offers services at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday, along with 7 p.m. Wednesday.