Oil price futures drop

As the price of U.S. oil futures fell into the negative on Monday, officials said it should not hurt demand for oil and natural gas over the long-term.
"Nothing has changed the fundamental value of oil, and that's the bottom line," said Tyler Gray, president and general counsel of the Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association.
Oil futures fell to minus $37.63 per barrel on Monday. Gray called it an unprecedented, yet "isolated incident" with individual oil traders paying buyers to get oil off their hands. The cause, he said, was a large supply of crude oil "flooding into an oversupplied market," combined with a drop in demand over the short term because of COVID-19 stay-at-home orders.
"I understand it's not indicative of the total fundamental value of oil," he said.
Gray said the COVID-19 pandemic has been a challenging time for industries in general. He said energy will be in high demand as the virus is more under control and business travel resumes.
"You're going to need energy to recover from this," Gray said. "You should see the economy remain strong."
Area refineries like Citgo and Phillips 66 aren't going anywhere, Gray said.
Jim Rock, executive director of the Lake Area Industry Alliance, agreed, saying the travel industry is likely to see a spike once things return to normal.
"People are going to travel like crazy," he said. "When the economy comes back, it comes roaring back. There's going to be a bigger demand for jet fuels and gasoline."
Rock said local industries have postponed some projects to reduce the number of contractors and better enforce social distancing practices. He said those projects should be back online as the number of cases drops and the economy reopens.
"I'm confident it's going to come back strong," Rock said.