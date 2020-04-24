Hours before the first day of the National Football League's draft, Southwest Louisiana's top health official used a football analogy on Thursday to describe how early the region is in the fight against spreading COVID-19.
"Think of this sort of like we're at the end of first quarter … and we're up by a couple of touchdowns," Dr. Lacey Cavanaugh, Region 5 Office of Public Health director, said during a press conference. "But we know that we still have a couple of quarters to go and we know how fast things can change on the ground. So, we can't let our defense against this virus start to get lax at this point in time."
Cavanaugh said the social distancing measures taken by residents so far have been helpful in stopping the virus from spreading and have provided the medical community with enough time to respond to the virus.
"We're at a better place now than what we'd thought we would be at this point in time," she said.
Wearing masks when out in public is recommended to prevent asymptomatic carriers of COVID-19 from infecting others.
Cavanaugh suggested making homemade masks using a cloth or T-shirt instead of wearing surgical masks.
The state Health Department and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention do not recommend wearing gloves when out in public. Cavanaugh said gloves can do more harm than good if people touch a surface and don't wash their hands afterward.
"People seem to get a false sense of security when they wear gloves," she said. "They're just using the glove as a mode of transmission to spread it from one surface to another."
Dr. Timothy Haman, chief medical officer at Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said those requiring medical care shouldn't wait to visit the hospital.
"Right now, people are afraid to come to the hospital," he said. "We need to do what we can to make sure that people understand that the hospital is a safe place to come."
Haman said all the area's medical facilities are cohorting COVID-19 patients in one area. At St. Pat's, he said, coronavirus patients have their own intensive care unit and medical surgical unit.
"All the hospitals are still here; we're able to take care of you in a safe way, just like we were before all this started," Haman said. "It's important to not wait until the last minute to come in."
Forty-two people were tested for coronavirus this week at the Burton Complex's drive-thru center, according to Dick Gremillion, Calcasieu Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness director. He said those numbers are down from the previous week.
Gremillion stressed those with symptoms to get tested either at the Burton site or a private facility. Doing so, he said, is important to establish data on how many residents have COVID-19.
Testing will continue at Burton from 9 a.m.-noon April 28-30, Gremillion said. By the end of the week, medical experts and parish officials will discuss the best way to proceed with the testing site.
The state Health Department website is now reporting probable deaths, including if a test result is pending or a person who wasn't able to be tested for COVID-19, but is strongly believed by a physician or coroner to have died from the virus.
Also parishes or regions with at least 25 coronavirus deaths are starting to report demographic information, Cavanaugh said.
Other information will be used to track data down to the census-tracked level. Cavanaugh said this will be more useful for larger cities.
"It does allow us to identify sort of hot spots within communities that may need more targeted messaging or access to testing," she said.
Calcasieu Parish Police Jury President Tony Guillory said the Police Jury will hold a regular public meeting May 7 at the Parish Administration Building, 1015 Pithon St.
Denise Durel, United Way of Southwest Louisiana president/CEO, said they have partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank to hand out boxes of perishable and non-perishable food items next week. Boxes will be given out 11 a.m.-1 p.m. April 27 at Vinton High School, 1603 Grace Ave., and April 29 at Prien Lake Mall.
Durel said each box contains roughly three meals' worth of food. Boxes will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. The goal, she said, is to hand out 2,600 boxes, or 8,000 meals.
George Swift, Southwest Louisiana Economic Development Alliance president/CEO, said the region is fortunate to have a strong industrial base, including roughly 25 petrochemical facilities in operation. He also mentioned the Port of Lake Charles, Chennault International Airport Authority, Calcasieu Ship Channel and others.
"We've got all of these assets to build on in our recovery," he said.'
Swift urged small business owners to contact their local bank or credit union to get in the queue to receive federal loans.
The next briefing is set for 2 p.m. April 30.