A tornado that caused devastation through Beauregard and Vernon parishes earlier this week has been rated as an EF-3, according to the National Weather Service.
The NWS released its official report on Wednesday from a storm survey team investigating Monday’s tornado event. The team determined that the tornado possessed maximum winds between 140 to 160 miles per hour, rating it an EF-3 on the enhanced Fujita scale.
The tornado touched down in DeRidder on east 1st Street, just north of US 171, with estimated wind speeds of 78 mph. It then traveled northeast, strengthening as it reached Mac Sterling Road and crossed over into Vernon Parish. It traveled on through forest areas of southeast Fort Polk where it eventually crossed into Rapides Parish and weakened to an EF-1. It strengthened again to an EF-3 briefly as it neared the western part of Alexandria.
The NWS team estimates the path was 62 miles long, and that the tornado was 400 yards wide at its largest point.
It was on the ground for one hour and 47 minutes.
The tornado caused the death of one Vernon Parish woman whose mobile home was destroyed when the storm struck Borel Road at approximately 11:18 a.m.
On Wednesday, Beauregard Parish officials signed and issued a parish level disaster declaration as early estimates show over 300 Beauregard homes being affected by the storm event. Sheriff-elect Mark Herford said many of those homes are considered complete losses, with others suffering power outages, downed trees or structural damage.
The American Red Cross has established a donation collection point at the former First Baptist Church gym located at 219 West 2nd Street, near the Beauregard Parish Courthouse that is assisting both Beauregard and Vernon Parish residents.
Items listed as needed include clothing, child care items, and non-perishable food items. Donations may be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
As members of the Red Cross conduct damage assessments throughout the areas, Beauregard Parish officials encourage residents who suffered damages to contact BPSO, even if they do not need assistance.
Residents are advised they may begin placing debris near roadsides, so long as it does not block any ditches. The police jury will begin picking up the debris on Jan. 7th.
Residents are asked to separate the debris into distinct piles for vegetation, appliances, and construction debris.