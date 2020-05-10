As Nurse's Week continues on across the world, it's important to remember those nurses everywhere are all on the front lines of this pandemic, doing all that they can for their patients and families.
"I think being a nurse... there's so many different opportunities and types of nursing, but I think on the forefront it takes resilience, it takes compassion, it takes strength. It's emotionally, physically, and mentally draining and you have to have the ability to give yourself up over and over again to help people, to help make them better, to hold their hand, to comfort them ... their families. It takes a lot of intelligence. There's a lot to healthcare – equipment, medications, treatments ... being able to adapt and navigate and learn what to do and how to take care of patients," said Ginger Disante, the chief nursing officer for CHRISTUS Ochsner Health Southwestern Louisiana.
As CNO, Disante is "responsible for the clinical nursing functions throughout our ministry" and has "direct or indirect responsibility for all nursing personnel." She has been the CNO for SWLA since May of 2019.
Disante has been working in the nursing profession for 34 years as of this May, and is one of the many nurses and medical professionals that are working around the clock to help those in need, especially now during the COVID-19 pandemic. She wanted to let the community know "to wash their hands and take care of themselves. We're here to serve the community in any capacity--we're here."
"It doesn't seem like it's been that long, but other days it feels like a lot longer," laughed Disante about her years in nursing.
Nurse's Week began Wednesday, May 6 and ends Tuesday, May 12. The week is usually host to barbecues, award ceremonies, and other celebrations to show utmost appreciation to all levels of nurses that work hard everyday. This year, due to COVID-19 restrictions and its unpredictability, this year will be slightly different. Disante mentioned that internal communications were sent, but "COVID has brought out the teamwork and we want to do something when we're all together [again]."
"I'm looking forward for when we ... really have the opportunity to celebrate with my nursing colleagues who have done so much and have really stepped up for the people that have come to our hospital and their families who aren't able to come in. I'm looking forward to us all being together in one space to celebrate. It makes it hard when you're a caregiver to do Zoom meetings and social distance," said Disante, "I think Nurse's Week is an opportunity for the celebration of what nurses are and what they bring to healthcare on multiple levels--the administrative role, frontline role, research, education--it just celebrates what everybody brings to this profession and it allows them to be together to celebrate who we are."
"Oh my gosh, the Lake Charles community has been amazing. Notes that they've sent---almost everybody has received a hand-written note--cars in the parking lot, honking their horns and flashing their lights at shift change, bringing food and snacks to the front-line team, it's just been ... we've definitely been able to feel the support and love from the community. It's very humbling and just so much appreciated," gushed Disante when asked about the support she had been feeling, especially during Nurse's Week.
Nursing wasn't always Disante's first choice, but one that she was glad she had made.
"I wanted to be a kindergarten teacher and didn't really like the sight of people hurting or blood. When I was 16 years old I had to have emergency surgery ... first surgery, first anything. Before my father could get there, they had to take me in to have surgery. The nurse that had taken care of me ... she was sitting in my room, it was her day off, she stayed there so I wouldn't be alone in the room until my dad could get there. It was at that moment I wanted to do that for someone--to help someone who is scared, maybe lonely, hurting, those kind of things. To help them get better. It totally changed my entire direction," recalled Disante when asked how she got into her profession.