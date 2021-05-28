Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said his office’s marketing plan must support every locally-owned business and event in Southwest Louisiana, a region that continues to rebound from the one-two punch of Hurricanes Laura and Delta.
Nungesser visited Lake Charles Thursday and spoke to the Republican Women of Southwest Louisiana. He said his office seeks to help businesses that have reopened since the hurricanes, but may lack the necessary promotional funding.
“If they’re opening a new restaurant downtown, I want to know about it and I want to push that out,” Nungesser said. “We’re going to have to pick up that burden for a short amount of time to get them back making money.”
Nungesser said he is hopeful that Sam Houston Jones State Park, one of the region’s main outdoor attractions, can reopen by the end of the year. The 1,087-acre park has been closed since Hurricane Laura battered it last August.
“We may even open up some spaces before then,” he said.
Meanwhile, work continues to clean up the park and remove trees that were downed after Hurricanes Laura and Delta. Park Manager Doris Riser told the American Press last October that the park is expected to lose one out of every three trees.
Any rainfall forces crews to stop clearing trees from the park, Nungesser said. The goal, he said, is to get as many trees planted quickly to spur early growth. Work also continues to repair hurricane-damaged cabins and build new ones.
“It’s going to be years before it’s back to where it was,”’ he said. “I know it was one of the premiere parks that we had.”
Prior to the COVID-19 shut down, Louisiana had its fourth straight record-breaking year for tourism, Nungesser said. More than 53 million people visited the state, leaving behind $1.9 billion in taxes.
As Louisiana continues to open back up from COVID-19, Nungesser said his office continues to implement the Sunshine Plan. That includes the “Staycation,” where Louisiana residents are encouraged to take a trip within the state.
“We’re going to promote every fair, festival and event,” Nungesser said. “We will make sure we reach enough people to make sure every event is successful.”
Other phases in the plan include regional trips and long haul trips. Nungesser mentioned Breeze Airways recently announcing new direct flights to New Orleans from several different cities.
Nungesser said his office’s biggest challenge is competing with other states’ tourism budgets. He said the Louisiana “Staycation” campaign has been successful, with Shreveport Mardi Gras seeing a double-digit improvement prior to the COVID-19 shut down.
“We’re going to have to roll up our sleeves and fight hard for every tourist we can,” Nungesser said. “I’ve got to listen to the people. If we put out the best ideas, we’ll bounce back quicker than most states.”