North Lake Charles is one of more than a dozen communities benefiting from a federal program that provides experts to help revitalize neighborhoods through developing and promoting local food systems.
It's part of the program, Local Food, Local Places, supported by the Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Ken McQueen, EPA administrator for Region 6, said the program doesn't offer communities direct funding. Rather, they are granted access to technical experts for a two-day workshop that brings together local stakeholders to set goals and improve the food economy.
"We look forward to following these projects and seeing what develops in the coming years," McQueen said.
John Foster, who works in the EPA's Office of Community Revitalization, said Local Foods, Local Places, has been around for six years. He said North Lake Charles, along with Opelousas, were the two areas within Region 6 chosen to receive the assistance. More than 100 communities applied.
"This is a community-driven approach," Foster said of the program.
Foster and McQueen said the program focuses on Opportunity Zones and beneficial use of vacant land.
McQueen said the effort supports President Donald Trump's executive order that is designed to identify economically distressed communities and use public funding to help them.
"This invigorates parts of our environment that have been overlooked or missed in previous work," he said.
McQueen said the Southwest Louisiana Center for Health Services is launching a community food policy work group that will help plant community gardens and fruit trees in blighted neighborhoods or empty lots, along with outreach efforts at area schools.
"I think it's a great opportunity to involve school-age kids in understanding how we produce food locally," he said. "Personally, I like this approach because I grew up in a family that grew our own vegetables in a garden. There's a lot of educational opportunities."