NORMANDY: Land of remembrances

OMAHA BEACH, Normandy — Nothing more dangerous than frisbees are flying across this beach, with dogs blissfully chasing and catching them. Children are squealing in delight, running and tripping in the sand. Couples are sun-bathing on large beach towels, some under larger umbrellas. Others take a leisurely stroll, holding hands. A soccer ball goes flying into the waves, another panting dog in hot pursuit.
There’s a concession stand up near the sea wall. You can get a hot dog, maybe a souvenir T-shirt. Who knows, maybe a French funnel cake.
It could be Destin or Galveston, except the sand is much finer, almost powder.
First thought: People are having way, way too much fun on this, the very site of the worst carnage and untold horrors, the spot where young Americans were led to slaughter just over 75 years ago during the bloodiest action of the massive D-Day invasion.
Somehow, with laughing people at play, it just doesn’t seem right. It seems far too frivolous for the hallowed ground of Omaha Beach.
The reminders are everywhere, even a few remnants of the German obstacles still in the water.
Do they not notice the aging bunkers at the top of the cliffs, where on that morning of June 6, 1944 the German troops had pre-aimed their artillery and machine guns to catch the most possible American soldiers in the crossfire, all the easier with them exposed during low tide on an especially deep expanse of the beach?
Do the beach-goers not know that in some places that day the surf turned pale red from all the bloodshed?
It’s not like there aren’t plenty of reminders.
This was almost the last stop of an amazing D-Day tour.
All over Normandy, which is mostly a collection of immaculate, small towns surrounded by dairy farms, there are remembrances.
Our small but bustling home base of Bayeux, about five miles from the beaches, is full of them. Time didn’t stand still in Bayeux — it dates back to the First Century B.C. — but a part of it will always be 1944.
Many of the shops and sidewalk cafe windows have hand-painted scenes with the Allied flags and grinning cartoon soldiers, all apparently done by the same artist in Beetle Bailey-style, all offering a big thank-you to “Our Liberators.”
You’d think they were still caught up in the afterglow of something that happened a month ago, not 75 years.
Museums are everywhere. We’d been to several and all have something to offer.
But it’s one thing to get the quick history and see some old uniforms and weapons, even tanks.
It’s quite another to walk into a cathedral — every village, town and city has one as its focal point — this one in Sainte-Marie-du-Mont where there are bullet crevices all through the inside marble walls. There’s a wooden confessional in the back corner, still with a splintered row of machine gun holes that took out a German sniper who was hiding there after fleeing his perch in the steeple.
Every little town has its own story — Bayeux was the first town liberated, mostly escaping the extensive damage of its neighbors.
Sainte-Mère-Église is probably the most famous, immortalized after paratrooper John Steele had his chute get caught in the cathedral’s pinnacle and was swaying helplessly exposed, but survived by playing dead after being shot in the foot.
There’s a parachute there now, with a dummy hanging from it for effect, although a good tour guide will tell you Steele was actually caught up on the other side (the movie “The Longest Day” found it more convenient to film the scene from the wrong side so the town stuck with it).
But the beaches are the big draw.
The most awe-inspiring moment might come when you go in one of the German bunkers and peer through one of the observation slits out over the beach and into the Atlantic. One can only imagine what went through the mind of the first German soldier who gazed out that hazy morning and saw almost 7,000 ships and landing craft suddenly coming into view on the horizon.
You see Utah Beach, where the cliffs don’t seem that high.
You see Pointe du Hoc, between Omaha and Utah, and wonder what fool thought up a plan with the notion that anybody could scale those cliffs, straight up for 100 feet in some places.
But some did, using rope ladders, and captured the danged thing. It had to be one of the miracles of World War II.
You’re processing that when you get to Omaha Beach and wonder how anybody got off of it alive.
And then you go the American Cemetery and, no matter how much you prepare yourself for it, suddenly it’s different. It’s not just statistics anymore.
Oh, there’s a number — 9,388 are buried here.
But now it’s row upon row of white crosses and the occasional star of David, all precisely spaced on an immaculately manicured green expanse. It stretches as far as the eye can see, row upon perfect row.
Except for some “Unknown” headstones, there are actual names. There is the U.S. state that each left behind, never to return. These were real people, thousands of them, all young men with a story cut short.
It may be the most peaceful spot on earth.
Whatever conversations there are among visitors here are done in a whisper. Mostly people just seem to gaze and shake their heads softly.
If you’re lucky enough to be there at 5 p.m., you’ll hear “taps” played as the American flag is lowered, and good luck keeping a dry eye through that.
Unbeknownst to me beforehand, though, if you walk to the edge of the cemetery, there’s an encircling sidewalk that eases down a bit to a monument with an excellent vantage point. It actually overlooks Omaha Beach, where so many of those young men died, many before ever setting foot into France.
The contrast is striking.
If you look one way, there lies the greatest of the Greatest Generation, most of them cut down in their teens or early 20s.
Look the other way and the dogs are still chasing soccer balls, little tots are still frolicking in the sand, bikinis are in vogue.
You look back at the impeccable rows of crosses, then glance back and way down at the frisbee-catching dogs and the sun-bathers.
You do it again. And again.
And it hits you.
Maybe that’s what the men beneath those crosses really died for. So life could go on. So free people and oblivious dogs could use these beaches for their intended purposes.
That’s exactly what they’re doing in the shadow of the cemetery.
And...
And maybe that’s not such a bad thing after all.