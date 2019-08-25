NORMANDY: Land of remembrances

OMAHA BEACH, Normandy — Planning a trip abroad is never easy. It takes time.
But time was the one thing my brother Bobby did not have.
The seed for this trip to France was planted more than five years ago, on June 6, 2014. Celebrations for the 70th anniversary of the D-Day invasion were televised throughout the day. Though the miles separated us, Bobby and I were able to share in the excitement of the D-Day broadcasts over the phone. My brother was a true WWII history buff and in awe of the scope and details of the Allied invasion. Author Stephen Ambrose could not have known Bobby was one of his biggest fans.
We spoke about how much our dad would have loved to have seen this special celebration. He had been a member of the Army Air Corps, but he remained stationed stateside as an aircraft mechanic. My dad’s brother, three years his senior, fought in Northern Africa, Italy and France. Neither my dad, nor Uncle Fritz, lived to mark this occasion.
I suggested that we meet in France in 2019 to travel to Normandy to witness the 75th Anniversary. Bobby agreed that this was a great idea, and the excitement of planning commenced. But as quickly as we had set our sights on visiting those historic French beaches and towns liberated by the Allied troops, we got a bombshell of another sort.
Just three weeks after we made the decision to make the journey, Bobby was diagnosed with cancer — and died two weeks later.
He would not lay his eyes on the waters that carried our troops to French soil in 1944.
Days before he took his last breath, we reminisced about our prior travels and the places visited, the photos shared, and the food we ate. It was always about the food. He took my hand. “Bev, you know I have always been with you wherever you traveled. I have always been with you,” he said.
“I am still planning to go to Normandy,” I said. “And I expect you to meet me there and don’t be late.”
“I will meet you there. I won’t be late,” he said. He died a week later.
Time passed, and the seed sprouted. The roots of the trip were strong; the research was the nourishment and the outflow of information from sources near and far let me know that this would become an incredible bloom.
In my initial Google search of Bayeux, Normandy, France, I discovered a great blog with much of the information I sought. Intrigued by the author’s invitation to contact him for further advice, I emailed several questions and hoped for answers. He did, in fact, reply with an abundance of information about Bayeux and the surrounding coastal area, the Caen-Normandie Memorial Museum and places that were must-sees and D-Day tour guide recommendations.
I reconnected with a childhood and high school friend who had lived in France for some time. She had taken much the same trip and offered many more suggestions. The most interesting tidbit was Le Chateau de Vouilly where the U.S. Army Press Camp and Corp were stationed during the D-Day Invasion and beyond.
Though Bobby was gone, his best friend and mine decided to join me on this venture. Another WWII history buff.
After some research I found a “home base” for our time in the Normandy region, one particular flat in Bayeux. It turned out that the owner of this apartment, Danielle Duboscq, was a native of the Normandy region, but she had also lived in Houston and Austin. Her husband had been a political journalist and capitol correspondent for the Houston Post. She also offered to be our personal guide for the Normandy D-Day tour, which she did regularly.
We learned that during the 1990s she had been the tour driver hired by Tom Brokaw, who brought along two WWII veterans to retrace their steps of the invasion. Danielle had also been tour driver for Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks during their visit to Normandy for promotion of “Saving Private Ryan.” Anyone who knew Bobby also knew how much he loved that movie. We found Danielle to be a treasure trove of history as she’d been doing this virtually her entire life. She was born in the area on July 31, 1944, less than two months into the battles. A month or so before her birth her family was fleeing to hide from the Nazis. A young aunt of hers had forgotten her dog and cut across a field to retrieve it. As she ran, a shell burst near her, and she was killed.
Planning this trip, I felt Bobby’s hand guiding me. He was there in the way the information came to me. The “journalist connections” were incredible. I imagined what excitement Bobby would have felt had he lived long enough to see this journey through.
The Thursday of our D-Day tour, the weather was perfect. As we began our excursion in Bayeux with Danielle, I knew Bobby was there in the sunshine and blue skies and in the cool breezes that tempered the warm sun. When I knelt and touched the water gently lapping the sand at Utah Beach, I knew he was beside me.
He would have shared the uneasy feeling I felt while viewing the German bunkers and fortifications. He would have marveled thinking about the disembarkment of our soldiers from the landing crafts and the treacherous moments as they reached the shore and scaled the cliffs that skirt Utah Beach, Pont du Hoc, and Omaha Beach to turn the tide of the war. He would have been entranced by the stories of the liberation of Sainte-Mere-Eglise and the bullet and shrapnel scars left behind.
In Sainte-Marie-du-Mont, the photos and stories of the guys in Easy Company brought his beloved “Band of Brothers’’ back to me. In Arromanches, seeing the remnants of the Mulberry Harbor and its importance in supplying military vehicles and personnel to aid in the invasion would have astonished him.
And then the highlight.
We were surprised to meet war veteran, Don Shepherd, 99 years old with a chest full of medals and a lively spirit. We were lunching when some of his family members came by pushing his wheel chair.
He was British but had actually parachuted with the U.S. 101st Airborne.
After the war he was either a jazz musician or just a jazz enthusiast — never figured out which. But he’d been to New Orleans several times and loved it. We must have talked to him for 20 minutes while his family loved the attention he got.
This was not a coincidence, but truly a synchronicity, one that Bobby would have thoroughly relished.
The honor of standing in the very room that housed our Press Corp during the invasion was one that would have filled him with pride.
It was out in the middle of nowhere, in a large farm chalet, and immediately after the invasion it housed the likes of Ernie Pyle, Hal Boyle, Walter Cronkite, even Ernest Hemingway.
Finally, we arrived at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial. I imagine his eyes would have welled with tears as mine did. It was a simply sacred and beautiful site, and I know he was there.
And then there was the food. It was always about the food, and the food was excellent.
My heart was full. Though there was much more to see, and I hope to get back there someday, I had kept my promise to Bobby.
And he kept his.