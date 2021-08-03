NOAA two-week outlook
National Hurricane Center
Typically the first six weeks of school is the busiest time of the hurricane season, according to National Weather Service of Lake Charles Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson.
 
Erickson said the NOAA's Climate Prediction Center released its weather outlook for the next two weeks, showing a moderate risk for tropical cyclone development in the main development region of the Atlantic, east of the Caribbean
 
 

More from this section

Nonprofit plans to focus on small business recovery

  • Updated
Nonprofit plans to focus on small business recovery

A nonprofit will begin its focus on small businesses recovery Wednesday, Aug. 11. Seeding the efforts of Business & Workforce Recovery Solutions is a $115,000 grant from the United Way of Southwest Louisiana.