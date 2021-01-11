Forecasts for icy, wintery weather overnight and this morning have forced school closures in Allen, Beauregard and Vernon parishes today.
After several areas throughout the parish experienced a mixture of sleet and snow on Sunday and forecasts for continued winter weather overnight, school board members announced schools would be closed today to ensure the safety of faculty and students.
“With the safety of all our students and employees in mind and being cautious due to the increased potential for freezing precipitation, especially during our transportation times, all Vernon Parish schools will be closed Jan. 11,” Vernon Superintendent James Williams stated in an official release.
Williams said classes will resume on Tuesday.
The Allen Parish School Board office said schools would be closed for face-to-face instruction today but students will be able to complete their online assignments in Google Classroom. Beaureard Superintendent Timothy Cooley also said in-person classes are canceled but virtual assignments will be available. Allen and Beauregard schools are also set to resume Tuesday.
The Lake Charles Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning Sunday evening in effect through 8 a.m. today for the Leesville and surrounding areas. Experts warned that ice would be possible, as well as the potential for 1 to 3 inches of snow.