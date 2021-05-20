Two Calcasieu Parish public school principals said students made it home safely during the historic flooding Monday because of the hours of coordination and hard work by teachers, school staff, administrators and the community.
Jose Cobian, a third-year principal at F.K. White Middle School, said he gave teachers, cafeteria workers, custodians and other school staff the option to go home. They chose to remain on campus, with the administration team staying past 11 p.m.
“I told them, ‘I've got this.’ I think everyone just turned around and went about their business and ignored me,” he said laughing. “I’m blessed as a principal to have such a great administrative team. Everyone stayed and made sure no (student) was left behind.”
Roughly 50 students were still at F.K. White around 10 p.m. when the floodwaters receded enough for parents to safely pick up their children. Cobian and his assistant principal, Lacey Fontenot, were the last to leave campus, just after midnight May 18.
Calcasieu School System public information officer Holly Holland said in a Wednesday news release that F.K. White — all schools in their system —will remain closed for the rest of the week and will reopen May 24.
Brandi Gallien — a first-year principal at Brentwood Elementary School, whose education career dates back nearly 20 years — said teachers and staff called parents throughout the day and organized efforts to get students home safely. The last student drop-off happened just after 1 a.m. May 18, with a teacher bringing him to a local hotel where his parents are staying.
“I probably didn’t make it to my house until 1:30 a.m.,” Gallien said. “I want to let the world know how amazing my team is. They worked so hard. It’s not like they went home and went to sleep.”
Gallien also thanked residents who showed up at Brentwood, offering to bring students home, along with the bus drivers who risked their lives navigating flooded streets.
“It’s hard to put into words,” she said. “They were just there to help.”
F.K. White
Cobian said this week’s severe flood was by far the most chaotic experience as an educator. He said the school became “almost like an island” as passing cars created wakes that pushed water closer to the campus.
Alexander Vincent, F.K. White’s School Resource Officer, carried students on his back and trudged through the floodwaters to bring them to their parents’ vehicles.
“We had teachers and staff members doing that too,” Cobian added.
As water inundated every room and hallway of F.K. White, students were moved to drier areas. That included the center of the cafeteria, where many students sat on tables, he said.
“There was water coming in from everywhere,” he said. “Teachers and staff were trying to keep (students’) spirits up. It was very upsetting for them to watch a natural disaster unfold in front of them.”
Good samaritans with all-terrain vehicles met with parents stuck at a Wendy’s and a gas station down the street from F.K. White to help transport students, Cobian said. Parents had to call the school and give permission for their children to be picked up in the vehicles, he said.
Around 7 p.m., cafeteria workers fed Lunchables to 56 students, Cobian said. Another 20 teachers and school staff ate cereal and “anything we had in the storage room,” he said. A couple of residents who were pulled to safety because they couldn’t drive in the floodwater were also on campus at the time.
Robert Barrentine, the Calcasieu School System’s chief operating officer, transported a student and three teachers — who tried unsuccessfully to head home earlier in the afternoon — to their homes in Sulphur. A school bus picked them up around 11 p.m. and took them to the School Board’s central office on Broad Street, where Barrentine was waiting for them.
“(Barrentine) just told me, ‘Bring them to me,’ ” Cobian said.
Barrentine also coordinated with Sulphur Mayor Mike Danahay to have a tactical vehicle transport several students home. The vehicle arrived at F.K. White around 11:30 p.m. and dropped off one student at a home on Sunset Drive and five others at two apartment complexes on Fifth Avenue.
Cobian rode in the tactical vehicle with four Sulphur Police officers, two of whom were on the roof helping with navigating the high water. Boats were going past them, he said.
“I couldn’t count how many cars were in the road,” Cobian said. “It was very impressive that the Sulphur police were able to navigate the roads safely.”
The tactical vehicle brought Cobian back to F.K. White, where Fontenot was waiting. He said he left campus just after midnight May 18, telling Fontenot to take the day off.
Brentwood
Gallien's morning started off normally, but escalated quickly, following two tornado drills. As more rain fell, water began leaking in areas that suffered damage last year from Hurricanes Laura and Delta.
With water rising in front of Brentwood Elementary, Gallien said she and teachers began calling families to let them know they could pick up their children, if it was safe to do so. The campus lost power around 2 p.m., with some students getting home before the flooding got worse.
“People who lived in the neighborhood were walking through waist-high water to get to their kids,” Gallien said.
More than 70 students remained at the school just after 6 p.m. Two school buses arrived around 7 p.m., just as power was restored. Because the cafeteria workers could not cook food while the power was out, students were fed snacks, she said.
Students were placed on the school buses, based on calls school staff made to parents earlier in the day, Gallien said. She got on one bus, while a group of teachers, including Master Teacher Heather LaFleur, rode on the other bus. Students’ names were marked off once they were brought to safety. Assistant Principal Nina Jones remained on campus to watch for parents who drove to the school.
Dropping off students was difficult, with buses initially having to turn around in a high-water area and returning to campus, Gallien said. Students were later dropped off at Glad Tidings Church on Texas Street and the nearby Village neighborhood.
Power Centre Parkway was impassable, with a different bus having water above its headlights, Gallien said. The driver of that bus ended up bringing some students to Trinity Baptist Church on Country Club Road, where Brentwood school staff knew some families were waiting.
Roughly seven students were still left after midnight, Gallien said. She, another teacher, and four students returned to the flooded Power Centre Parkway in an all-terrain vehicle driven by members of the Cajun Navy. Navigation still was unsafe. Gallien then saw two firefighters making their way down the road in a boat.
“I was like they have to be angels from God,” she said.
With only a flashlight guiding the boat, two students were taken to apartment complexes on Power Centre Parkway, while two others were taken to an apartment complex on Fifth Avenue.
Brentwood, which took in some water from the flood, reopened Thursday, Gallien said.
“We had a few spots, but as far as I can tell, I think we’ll be OK,” she said.
Gallien said her daily scripture — “To walk by faith, and not by sight” — could not have been a more perfect fit for the circumstances that day.
“I just keep turning toward that to stay in my faith,” she said. “I just want to make sure my teachers and families we service are taken care of and protected. That’s my ultimate goal.”