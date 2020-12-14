Lake City Cruisers is providing a safe and entertaining outlet for Southwest Louisiana residents in a time where entertainment may be hard to come by. The glow- in-the-dark bicycle tours allow visitors to take a one-hour ride through downtown Lake Charles along the lake and down Shell Beach Drive.
Amber Leday-Hills, owner, said when she tried out a similar concept in Baton Rouge, she knew the idea could take off in Lake Charles. “I was born and raised in Southwest Louisiana. I just knew it was something I wanted to bring to Lake Charles….When COVID happened, I was forced to be home and something just hit me: Now’s the time.”
The downtown operation launched successfully prior to Hurricane Laura, regularly selling out of bike rides. “People were really excited about having something to do. In fact, a week before the hurricane I had one lady tell me, ‘Please don’t ever stop doing this.”
Leday-Hills said the break from indoors appeals to many as bike riding, by nature falls, within COVID-19 safety guidelines. “It was just so exciting for people to have something to do outside, COVID friendly. You have no choice but to social distance and enjoy the ride.”
Masks are required and each bike is sanitized between rides, she added.
With the Christmas season in full swing, Leday-Hills said the lights on the bikes combined with Christmas decorations seen on the tour are the perfect recipe for Christmas cheer. “The Civic Center’s lights are out plus Shell Beach Drive. Adding the extra elements of our bikes, it’s just so festive.”
The tour lasts for approximately one hour and riders need not be in athletic shape to participate. “Actually, that’s what drew me to it. It helped me lose 50 pounds,” she said of her first experience with bicycle tours.
“You don’t have to be in super shape to ride because we really cruise. We take two breaks and change out the seats for comfort.”
A driver follows the groups as an added safety measure in case riders need to take a break, she said.
To add to the fun, the cruisers play music as they ride. “We want it to be sort of a party scene for our riders to enjoy a night out,” she said.
Riders must be 13 years or older to ride.
One-hour rides are offered every Friday and Saturday night at $25 a tour. To learn more or book a ride, visit www.lakecitycruisers.com.