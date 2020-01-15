Newcomers take their place on Beauregard Police Jury

1_15 BPPJ swearing in-2

Clerk of Court Brian Lestage swears in newcomers to the Beauregard Parish Police Jury on Monday, January 13, 2020.

For the first time in Beauregard Parish’s history, two women took the oath of office to serve on the parish police jury Monday night. Clerk of Court Brian Lestage swore into office the full panel that included six newcomers as they took their district seats for the first time.

“It’s an exciting time, and I think it shows that the voters in our parish are ready for a change,” District 5 juror Kelly Bailey told the American Press. Bailey was also selected to serve as vice-president of the panel alongside incumbent Mike Harper (District 3D), who was selected as panel president.

During her campaign, Bailey went door-to-door to discuss the concerns voters had for their respective district, and she believes getting information out to constituents will be one of her top tasks heading into her term.

“The biggest complaint I received was that people don’t know where their money is going, so I am going to work hard at bringing transparency and honoring the trust that people put in me when they cast their vote for me,” she stated.

Bailey will join other newcomers Shanel Handy (District 3A), Wayne Reeves (District 1), Jeffery Meadows (District 2), Eddie Ware (District 3B), and Chuck Montgomery (District 3C) as they take their seats alongside incumbents Jerry Shirley (District 3E), John Stebbins (District 4A), and Ronnie Jackson (District 4B).

The panel’s first action was to reappoint Secretary and Treasurer Shantel Alleman to another two-year term.

