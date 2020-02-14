A new partnership between the city of Lake Charles, SWLA Economic Development Alliance and the SEED Center Business Incubator includes a month-long series of workshops aimed at educating aspiring business owners in the region.
Officials announced SWLA Lake Charles Launch on Thursday. It kicks off 5-8 p.m. March 2 with a Business Pitch Warmup at the SEED Center, followed by 20 other workshops and networking events throughout the month hosted by various public and private businesses and organizations. It concludes with a Business Pitch Competition April 2.
John Cardone, city administrator, said the workshops offer essential mentorship opportunities to budding entrepreneurs.
"Small business enterprises are the backbone of our economy, but the road to entrepreneurship can be bumpy at times," he said.
Trey Litel, Bayou Rum founder and CEO of Litel Ventures, LLC, said residents with business aspirations should take advantage of the launch and "just get started."
"If you've got that idea, that burning in your gut of, ‘Why doesn't Lake Charles have this,' then go for it," he said.
Litel said the success of his business, along with the food delivery app Waitr and Tilman Fertita's investments in it, shows the area is a "hotbed for business innovation." He said word of mouth was instrumental in his success.
"The community really embraced us," he said. "People starting asking questions, coming by the distillery and for us, this is why we were successful. That's what the Lake Charles community can do."
Adrian Wallace, executive director of the SEED Center Business Incubator, said the warmup will help aspiring business owners learn how to create a "more competitive application." The eighth annual Business Pitch Competition looks for a "pitch, not a business plan," he said.
"It's like ‘Shark Tank' without the teeth," Wallace said.
A complete schedule of SWLA Lake Charles Launch events is online at cityoflakecharles.com/launch.
For more, call 491-1388.