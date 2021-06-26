Southwest Louisiana survivors of recent extreme weather events who prefer asking questions, making appeals, and/or applying for May flooding disaster assistance in person can now do so. The Recovery Service Center, at Washington-Marion High School Cafeteria at 2802 Pineview St. in Lake Charles, is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. through July 15.
“Most of the residents who have visited the Washington-Marion site have come about the May flooding,” said Tiana Suber, Emergency Assistance Media Relations Specialist. “But we’re helping everybody who shows up, including answering questions about and handling appeals regarding Hurricane Laura and Delta claims.”
“Hopefully, everyone has registered for Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta FEMA assistance, because those deadlines have passed.” said Rubby Douglas, chief of the Louisiana Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.
Housing assistance wraps up at the end of June for these declarations, according to Douglas.
Vanessa Guillory visited the Washington-Marion location on Thursday, June 24.
“On the day it flooded, I had gone to stay with my dad,” Guillory said. I was waiting for the rain to let up and the water to go down, but it never did. It came into the house up to here,” she said, marking a place on her leg about four inches above her ankle. “He’s worked all his life to pay for that house. It has never flooded and I don’t think it’s in a flood zone.”
Guillory, her father and her father’s wife were rescued by James and Kim Willard. James carried her father.
“My dad kept telling me to just call State Farm and they’d take care of everything,” Guillory said. “I didn’t have the heart to tell him that he didn’t have a flood policy.”
Her father is staying with Guillory’s sister, and she was at the site filling out paperwork, hoping to get grant or loan money to make her father’s house livable again.
“It’s full of mold,” she said.
FEMA Appeals
Multiple services will be offered at both locations, including help appealing a FEMA decision and finding out about low-interest Small Business Association loans with payments that are deferred for nine to 12 months. Anyone who disagrees with FEMA’s decision on eligibility for assistance, or question the amount of assistance received may submit an appeal letter with documents supporting their claim. Specialists will be on hand to assist in wording appeal letters and to help upload required or missing documentation. City and parish officials will also be on hand to help.
“COVID hindered the rolling out of in-person, direct services,” said Douglas. “Post-disaster bandwidth was also a problem. The opportunity to interface directly is so important. Who doesn’t prefer to speak to someone face-to-face rather than by phone?
This help may be 10 months out from Hurricane Delta, but it’s making the difference in lives. One survivor that was helped a couple of Saturdays ago was licensed in with direct housing options, Douglas said.
Insurance and mortgage company challenges may be addressed at these venues. A representative from the Small Business Administration will be at Hackberry and Lake Charles. Loans are not just for small businesses or small business owners.
“Even if you have insurance, it doesn’t always cover everything,” said Burl Kelton, SBA public information officer. If you’re living somewhere else and try to rebuild, changes in code requirements could result in a higher cost than anticipated. SBA loan funds can help cover the distance and can also be used to make improvements to the home to mitigate future storm damage.”
Low-interest, deferred payment loans not just for businesses
Kelton said the SBA will also work with individuals who have pending insurance reimbursement. When insurance does reimburse, those funds are used immediately to pay down the loan. Some SBA applicants, those who choose to accept the loan and those who don’t, are able to use the SBA’s documentation to prove eligibility (the degree of damage to property) to the insurance company.
“We won’t advocate for them, but they can use our reports,” Kelton said.
Terms may be as long as 30 years. The SBA interest rate for individuals is 1.625 percent. Business rate is 2.88. Nonprofit rate is 2.0.
“FEMA may have given you the amount of money to help you get back on your feet,” said Burl Kelton, SBA, “but not make you whole, as you were before your disaster. If you qualify for a low interest SBA loan, you don’t have to take it. It just goes along with the FEMA application.”
Kelton calls it part of a “toolbox to help you in you in your recovery.