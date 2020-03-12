Gun on campus graphic

A New Llano man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly bringing a gun onto the DeRidder High School campus.

Krishon T. Selma, 18, was charged with carrying a firearm in a firearm-free zone, illegal carrying of a firearm, and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number after authorities responded to a report of a suspicious person outside of the school.

According to Police Chief Craig Richard, at just before 1 p.m. authorities received a complaint from school officials regarding a suspicious person and vehicle in the front parking lot of the high school.

Upon arrival, Richard said officers made contact with the vehicle, and identified Selma as the driver officials had reported.

Richard said the investigation showed that Selma had gone to the school to pick up a DeRidder student and take them home.

“In conjunction with school officials, we want to assure everyone that the incident was handled swiftly and safely,” Richard said.

