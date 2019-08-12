The staff of New Life Counseling recently created a meal train calendar for its clients who are due to deliver babies in August and September.
"We need all hands on deck because we have eight moms due in the next two months and three moms who have already delivered in the last few weeks," according to a post on the organization's Facebook page.
Volunteers sign up to provide meals on certain days and times. They are either dropped off at the counseling center and delivered to the mothers or picked up by the clients.
Courtney Victorian, family life educator for the center, said some new mothers "don't have transportation to be able to go grocery shopping."
"We had talked about doing this for a while because we know the needs of our clients," Victorian said. "The moms have been so excited and thankful for the help. One is a mom of newborn twins and also has two other children."
Victorian said the agency sees on average about 10 clients a day.
"They are coming to us because they need help," she said. "But they can also take earn-while-you-learn classes in which they attend parenting classes and can earn items for their babies. We teach parenting skills, life skills, prenatal and postnatal classes."
New Life Counseling has as its mission to minister to the "spiritual, physical, emotional, and financial needs of women in Southwest Louisiana and Southeast Texas throughout their untimely pregnancies."
The staff said it provides "accurate information regarding adoption, abortion, single parenting, and marriage. It promotes sexual purity and provides healing support for post-abortive women. The center provides basic pregnancy services to women who find themselves in an untimely pregnancy."
Victorian said New Life Counseling "needs more people in the community to help families that are in need."
"So many of our clients are single moms, and they just need a helping hand," she said.
To sign up online for the meal train, visit TakeThemAMeal.com/PRKT0546.
New Life Counseling is located at 631 E. School St. and is open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. For more information, call 474-7003.