JENNINGS — Jeff Davis Parish District Attorney Kevin Millican, 49, who was elected without opposition in 2020, died suddenly Wednesday.
Millican, 49, who was sworn in as district attorney in January, served as an assistant district attorney and city attorney for Jennings prior to being elected. He also served as the legal advisor to the Jeff Davis Parish School Board.
“My heart hurts for his family,” Jeff Davis Parish School Superintendent Kirk Credeur said. “He was just starting out as our legal representative. We were excited and happy to have him because he was a local boy who had done well. He was a great example of a hard worker. He is going to be greatly missed.”
Assistant District Attorney David Bruchhaus, who has worked with Millican for at least 20 years, had a lot of respect for his friend and co-worker.
“He was a dedicated public servant and had just reached his dream of being the DA,” Bruchhaus said. “He was was an extremely hard worker and was liked by everybody. He had the whole world ahead of him.”
Former district attorney Michael Cassidy hired Millican as assistant district attorney in 2000.
“He was such an asset to have in the District Attorney’s office for 20 years,” Cassidy said. “I was really looking forward to seeing how he improved the office. I am sorry he didn’t have the opportunity to leave his footprint on it.”
Cassidy described Millican as a family man and a man of faith.
Police Jury President Steve Eastman said Millican left his mark on the parish at many levels.
“He was definitely a good public servant for years and a good friend to all of us,” Eastman said.
Millican was a lifelong resident of Jennings and a 1990 graduate of Jennings High School.
He received a Bachelor’s degree in business marketing from Southeastern Louisiana University in 1995 and a Juris Doctorate from Southern University in 1999.
While attending SLU, Millican was a member of the SLU baseball program and earned All-Conference on the baseball field. He was drafted in the 13th round of the Major League baseball amateur draft by the Texas Rangers.
He was a member of the Louisiana Bar Association, Jeff Davis Parish Bar Association and the Louisiana District Attorney’s Association. He was also an active member of Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church, where he formerly served on the parish council. He was also a former board member of the Jennings Chamber of Commerce and Our Lady Immaculate Catholic School where he coached several youth sports.
He and his wife Kristy have three children, Abbie, William and Grace Anne.