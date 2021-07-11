New graduation pathway offered at Lake Charles College Prep

Lake Charles College Prep will launch a new graduation pathway for students this fall. Students interested in entering the education field will now be able to take dual-enrollment education courses through the national program Educators Rising.
Students who complete the curriculum will be able to roll their credits ahead to McNeese State University or other universities within the University of Louisiana System. “McNeese trains our teachers to be able to give this dual enrollment opportunity to the students. Those students then can go to McNeese ahead of their other peers wanting to become educators,” Shanice Williams, LCCP principal, said.
Williams said McNeese’s education department leaders were the inspiration for bringing the program to the high school. They are our educational provider, and we talk at least once a month. When they explained how it feeds into a new pathway for our students, I thought, ‘Man, that would really be a great idea to give some of our students a chance to come in ahead of the curve.’”
At this point the high school has identified five students who will begin the new pre-education pathway in August. The group of juniors and seniors have already expressed an interest in becoming educators and will begin that journey by taking the college course Multiculturalism and Diversity.
Students will work through the course for the entire school year and then be offered a second class next year. “We’re starting with just one course this year, but we expect it to grow over time once students see the benefit. And of course, as a staff we have to build it up and market it to them.”
The Educators Rising courses will be taught by LCCP’s Graduation Coach Tiffany Clophus. Clophus was a prime candidate for the job because of her commitment to ensuring students explore first-hand all of their post-secondary options, Williams said.
Educators Rising students will tour universities within the University of Louisiana system being treated like “VIPs,” Williams said, when it comes to collegiate education departments. “On top of that, with our partnership with McNeese, we have student teachers coming onto campus who those students will be able to interact with. They’ll also be able to shadow our mentor teachers on campus. They’ll get an experience at Prep that is unlike what they may get at other places because we are one school, one district. All of their field experiences will be in house and ready for them when they are ready.”
The new pre-education pathway offered at LCCP is one of five graduation pathways students can choose including business management, health science, information technology/STEM and hospitality and tourism. Offering these clear paths for a productive future is part of the school’s mission, Williams said.
“We are the last stronghold before they go into civilization. We’d be doing them a disservice without offering ways that they can not only make a living but thrive in whatever career or educational path they choose.”
For more information or to enroll a student in LCCP’s pre-education pathway email Tiffany Clophus, tiffany.clophus@lccp.us.