JENNINGS — Vicky Rushing, director of God's Pantry, knows what it's like to need help.
A former firefighter and corrections officer, Rushing was injured in an accident, had to move in with her mother, and for a while depended on the services of Second Harvest Food Bank to carry her through.
"At some point in time, everyone needs help. Period. Even rich folks at some time or another will need help," she said. "I want to help because I know what it feels like to need it."
Rushing chose to pay that service forward and volunteered with Second Harvest as a trainer, helping food pantries get up and running.
Now, she's operating one of her own.
"First Baptist was having a hard time meeting the demand for this area so we knew Jeff Davis was going to need a second location," she said. "We kept praying and praying, then we found this building, contacted the owner and she offered us a heavily discounted rent since she knew if was going to be a food pantry."
The location, housed in a former restaurant next to the Budget Inn on La. 26, has a walk-in freezer on site but initially it needed repairs to be operable.
"That was a God-send, too," she said. "A company out of Baton Rouge donated the compressor and motor for it and then a man who repairs these kinds of freezers lives in Jennings and he volunteered his time to fix it. It's been one blessing after another."
She said the pantry has already opened its doors three times during the pandemic and has served 1,000 families so far.
"The demand is there," she said. "I'm just grateful to be able to help."
The food pantry has also been deemed a disaster relief organization for Jeff Davis Parish and is partnering with Second Harvest, United Way of Southwest Louisiana and Feeding America to help serve the community.
"The building is 3,200 square foot and when one room is full, we start filling the others," she said.
Rushing said the pantry is open the second and fourth Saturday each month.
"But we got an extra truck today that we weren't expected and when that happens, I'll post videos to the God's Pantry Facebook page and let people know we'll be able to open the following Saturday as well."
Rushing said anyone in Jeff Davis Parish can come and collect from the food pantry — and anyone can donate, as well.
"We box up whatever food Second Harvest sends us and we give it out," she said. "Today we received lots of coffee donations and enough vegetable boxes to fill the freezer so that it barely shuts now."
Rushing said donations are distributed based on income, but she "won't turn anyone down."
"It's a non-profit, we're not getting paid, we just want to help the people," she said.
Rushing said she hopes the pantry will be a blessing for Jeff Davis families.
"I did so much praying for this pantry, and I'm a believer, so I figured ‘God's Pantry' was the best name in the world to give it," she said.
For more information on God's Pantry, visit their Facebook page or call 246-3966.