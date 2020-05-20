New eye-catcher mounted outside Chennault entrance

The corner of Sen. J. Bennett Johnson Avenue and Merganser Street got a face-lift Tuesday morning thanks to a donation from longtime Southwest Louisiana restaurateur, philanthropist and aviation enthusiast Doug Gehrig.
Folks travelling that way will now be treated to the sight of a retired Centuri private aircraft engineered by Gehrig himself to be mounted upon a pole permanently affixed right outside of the Chennault International Airport's administration building.
Mounted at an angle to suggest it is in motion, the Centuri aircraft is something Gehrig said he had his eye on for the last few years in part because of it's incredible speed.
"I was kind of excited about this aircraft because it's actually very fast," he said. "It flies at about 250 knots, where most of your smaller planes fly around 140, 150, 160 knots. So being that I was retiring and I have a daughter in Nashville, I figured I could get there in about 2 - 2 ½ hours; won't have to stop for refueling or anything."
Gehrig said he visited the man who owns the company and this aircraft here was a prototype that he was going to take apart and put away, so I told him I wanted it."
The rest, as they say, is history.
Gehrig paid to have the aircraft moved to Southwest Louisiana and almost immediately thought that it would be something Chennault might like because "it's neat to have an airplane outside of your corporate headquarters."
It turned out his thinking was right in line with that of Chennault's executive director, Kevin Melton.
"This begins the transformation of the airport's primary entryway into a gateway for aerospace and education," Melton said while watching the aircraft being mounted. "We are so excited to have this new airplane out here donated by one of our community leaders."
Melton said the new addition is just the first "of multiple initiatives to transform the face of Chennault and showcase our airport as a center of aerospace excellence."
"A lot of people don't realize that this airport is one of the largest single-site employers in the region. Across all of its tenants, there are a little over 1,500 people employed here with a median salary of around $75,000, which is not a bad salary for this area."
Gehrig said he still hasn't been able to purchase a Centuri for his own use — or flown one or been a passenger in the four seat, rear propulsion speedy aircraft.
"They are only letting test pilots fly them right now because they are so new," Gehrig said.
He said he remains hopeful that at some point in the near future he will get the experience, but for today he's proud to see the prototype proudly on display for all to see.
"It's been a labor of love," he said.