JENNINGS — Voters across the state will use new early voting machines when they cast early ballots, Sept. 28-Oct. 5, for the Oct. 12 gubernatorial election.

"I am excited that these newly leased early voting machines will be deployed statewide for this fall's elections," Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin said Thursday in an email to the American Press. "Election security is paramount, and we are vigilant in our commitment to keeping the votes of our citizens safe and secure."

Jeff Davis Parish Registrar of Voters Joann Blair said the new early voting machines are a modern version of the old voting machines. The machines look slightly different than the older machines and are described by Blair as a large Android tablet touchscreen.

"They are really nice machines and user friendly," Blair said. "I'm looking forward to us using them for this cycle of early voting."

Registrar of Voters staff will be available to assist voters with the new machines, which work similar to the older machines that were decades old and hard to repair, Blair said.

"The screen may look a little different, but its the same process," she said. "I think voters are going to enjoy it."

She does not anticipate any problems with the new machines.

The new machines will display the ballots on a larger screen, which will be easier to read, she said. The machines will direct the voters to cast and review their ballots.

At the end of the process, the screen will thank voters for voting and acknowledge that the ballot is successfully cast. Voters will then be directed to remove the smart card from the machine and hand it to a poll worker.

