New COVID variant in Southwest Louisiana

nwdp0507_COVID testing_3

After waiting in a car line at the drive-thru COVID-19 testing site set up at the Civic Center Thursday morning, a motorist finally reaches the testing tent. The free tests are open to residents in the five-parish area of Southwest Louisiana who are 16 and older and have a valid ID. 

 Donna Price

The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed Thursday that there were two more cases of the United Kingdom COVID-19 variant, SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7, in Region 5. The region, which includes Southwest Louisiana, now has three confirmed cases of the new variant.

Statewide, there are five confirmed cases of the variant, including two identified in Region 1, which includes Greater New Orleans.

The two cases in Southwest Louisiana did not report a history of traveling outside the state. However, contact tracing and case investigations were done to locate and inform those within Louisiana who were in close contact with them so they could be monitored.

The variant, first detected in the United Kingdom, can spread easier from person to person than other strains already in the United States. The COVID-19 vaccines being distributed are considered effective against the U.K. variant. Officials said more research is needed to find out if B.1.1.7 is more severe than other strains.

Testing on another seven suspect U.K. variant cases in Southwest Louisiana are pending, along with another 13 in the Greater New Orleans area. Officials said the number of suspect and confirmed U.K. strain cases doesn’t reflect the actual amount of strain cases in Louisiana.

Officials are encouraging residents to protect themselves from the more contagious variant by wearing face coverings, socially distancing, avoiding gatherings and travel, washing hands frequently, staying home when sick, and to quarantine and get tested if exposed to someone who is COVID-19 positive.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will provide online updates on the number of B.1.1.7 cases in Louisiana.

Online: cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant-cases.html

Tags

More from this section

New COVID variant in Southwest Louisiana

  • Updated
New COVID variant in Southwest Louisiana

The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed Thursday that there were two more cases of the United Kingdom COVID-19 variant, SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7, in Region 5. The region, which includes Southwest Louisiana, now has three confirmed cases of the new variant.

Spring Clean LC: ‘Let’s do this as a team’

  • Updated
Spring Clean LC: ‘Let’s do this as a team’

With springtime closing in and March soon approaching, it’s time to not only clean out closets and attics, but also to spruce up the city. As the city of Lake Charles focuses in on the debris littering the city left behind from Hurricanes Laura and Delta, Mayor Nic Hunter is calling upon cit…

Help shape a child's future in a BIG way

  • Updated
Help shape a child's future in a BIG way

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Louisiana has launched its new recruitment campaign “BBBS28for28” in an effort to recruit 28 new “Bigs” and “Littles” in the month of February. BBBS of Southwest Louisiana has seen a decline in its community-based program in the aftermath of last year’s …

Lake Arthur chicken run, parade is Saturday

  • Updated
Lake Arthur chicken run, parade is Saturday

LAKE ARTHUR — Mardi Gras may feel a little different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing guidelines, but organizers of the 22nd annual Lake Arthur Mardi Gras Run and Parade are hoping to continue the tradition.