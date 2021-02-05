New COVID variant in Southwest Louisiana

The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed Thursday that there were two more cases of the United Kingdom COVID-19 variant, SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7, in Region 5. The region, which includes Southwest Louisiana, now has three confirmed cases of the new variant.
Statewide, there are five confirmed cases of the variant, including two identified in Region 1, which includes Greater New Orleans.
The two cases in Southwest Louisiana did not report a history of traveling outside the state. However, contact tracing and case investigations were done to locate and inform those within Louisiana who were in close contact with them so they could be monitored.
The variant, first detected in the United Kingdom, can spread easier from person to person than other strains already in the United States. The COVID-19 vaccines being distributed are considered effective against the U.K. variant. Officials said more research is needed to find out if B.1.1.7 is more severe than other strains.
Testing on another seven suspect U.K. variant cases in Southwest Louisiana are pending, along with another 13 in the Greater New Orleans area. Officials said the number of suspect and confirmed U.K. strain cases doesn’t reflect the actual amount of strain cases in Louisiana.
Officials are encouraging residents to protect themselves from the more contagious variant by wearing face coverings, socially distancing, avoiding gatherings and travel, washing hands frequently, staying home when sick, and to quarantine and get tested if exposed to someone who is COVID-19 positive.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will provide online updates on the number of B.1.1.7 cases in Louisiana.
Online: cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant-cases.html