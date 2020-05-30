SOWELA Pinning Ceremony
Sowela Technical Community College registered nursing graduates received their official graduate pins in a drive-through ceremony on Friday. In efforts to comply with social distancing recommendations, graduates received their pin, a signal of program completion, from a friend or family member in the presence of celebrating college staff.
"Even in the midst of an unprecedented pandemic, Sowela is able to send another group of qualified nurses into the field. These students have had their instructional schedules interrupted by the COVID crisis but remained focused and committed to completing their program requirements," said Chancellor Neil Aspinwall. "These new nurses will now join the health care workforce and continue the tradition of quality that has come to be the norm for all the allied health programs at Sowela."
Noting the strong family presence at Friday's ceremony, he added, "I'm so proud of you. When I see your mothers, fathers, aunts and uncles, I see what it means to them as well."
Lucretia Holloway Webb, a nursing graduate, said the warm atmosphere extends well beyond Friday's celebration as the family environment is exactly what attracted her to the program. "I knew a girl that had finished the program. She put emphasis on the intimacy that you have with your teacher in the classroom. You don't have to worry about competing for questions and figuring out things. It was just like a family and it's true! It's very, very true."
Citing compassionate instructors and generous classmates, she said. "We all had the same agenda and that was for all of us to pass and all to succeed."
Her biggest academic hurdle, she said, was acclimating to online instruction in light of COVID-19 closures. But the personal touch of the college proved again to be a key to her ultimate success. "There was a lot of uncertainty. Would I complete? Would I get to graduate nursing school? COVID-19 came and interrupted our plans," she said.
"But our teachers were there 24/7, every step of the way to answer any questions and provide that nursing knowledge. It worked out and I feel that we're all equipped with the skills and knowledge to begin our careers."
Webb plans to soon begin working in a local emergency room and aspires to one day be a travel nurse.
Sowela is set to hold a formal graduation, pending state regulations, on August 6, Aspinwall said.