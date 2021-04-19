Netflix film crew eyes Vernon courthouse

A New Orleans-based film company has requested access to the Vernon Parish Historic Courthouse next month to film scenes for an upcoming movie, according to parish officials.
The Vernon Parish Police Jury will vote next week on the request made to film portions of the movie titled “Rebel Ridge” within and outside of the historic courthouse, as well as the alley behind the courthouse and a few nearby parking areas.
On Monday, the police jury approved the motion to bring it before the full panel for vote. It was unclear Monday how much the film company will be paying in fees for the use of the locations, if approved.
Filming for the movie is projected to begin on May 3, and last through May 12.
The movie is set for a release through Netflix, and is described by film officials as a “deeply human yet high-velocity thriller that explores the systemic American injustice in the context of bone-breaking action, ever-coiling suspense, and pitch-black humor.”
The film highlights a growing interest in filming in the Vernon Parish area. Earlier this year, Sony Pictures announced it had shot scenes for its upcoming feature film “65” starring Adam Driver within Kisatchie National Forest. The filming brought a much-needed economic boost to the area as the film’s production team spent weeks in local hotel rooms and dined in area restaurants.