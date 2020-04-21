Community residents are rallying together this week after suspected tornadoes caused devastation through Vernon Parish on Sunday evening.
Countless trees and power lines remain downed through the area on Monday, with areas near northern Leesville seemingly taking the hardest hits.
Hornbeck assistant principal Charlotte Hooks’ family were together at home when the storm struck on West Hawthorne Road just after 5 p.m. As the storm intensified, she described the terrifying ordeal as her family held on to each other while their home was ripped apart around them.
“My husband went outside as we began to hear things hitting the house, and then he came running back in and hollered for all of us to get in the hallway,” Hooks recalled.
Within minutes of the storm’s passing, she said her husband and other neighbors immediately set to work at surveying the damage. Her family’s home and both vehicles were completely destroyed, but their family was safe. In the next few minutes, she said her heart became filled with gratefulness as friends and neighbors came together in the wake of the storm to help each other salvage what they could of their lives.
“Within minutes, there was an outpouring of support from people all over helping to remove trees from homes and clearing the roads. It’s overwhelming the love that was shown. We may have lost our home and vehicles, but the fact that our family of four walked away without a scratch is proof God had his hands on us,” she said.
That support continued into Monday as members of the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office and volunteers from surrounding communities, including the city of DeRidder, responded to help.
“This is a testament that there is love. It’s amazing how there are no boundaries and no virus that will hold people down from helping others,” Hooks said.
Clean-up efforts continued parish-wide on Monday. Sheriff Sam Craft told the American Press that most roadways had been cleared by Monday morning, but that multiple power outages were still being worked on.
So far, Craft said only minor injuries have been reported out of Vernon Parish.
A team from the National Weather Service in Lake Charles was on the ground Monday assessing damage to confirm the presence of a tornado.
The city of Leesville announced it was temporarily waiving all electrical permit fees for homes directly affected by storm damage.